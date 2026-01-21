2027 LCA Convention

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About this event
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)
-President's Reception (Fri. Night)
-Parish President's Meeting
-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)
-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting
-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)
-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)
-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)
***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***
Can't make it to convention the whole time? Check out our individual tickets below. Each ticket pays for your meal at that event.
Saturday Breakfast Meeting where Parish Presidents discuss what's going on in their area and ideas for the state. All members are welcome, please sit with your parish or district.
Saturday 9am-3:30pm
Saturday Brunch with the CattleWomen's Association and the Queen Contestants. Open to all.
Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2027 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.
Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.
***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
.
Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***
$
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