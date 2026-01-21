Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

Hosted by

Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

About this event

2027 LCA Convention

711 Paragon Pl

Marksville, LA 71351, USA

LCA MEMBER: Convention Package Ticket
$150

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

NON-MEMBER: Convention Package Ticket
$200

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

Collegiate Cattlemen's Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

LJCA Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

LJCA Member Ticket
$50

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

Children 12 & Under
$50

Includes 1 ticket for:
-Trade Show (Fri. & Sat.)

-President's Reception (Fri. Night)

-Parish President's Meeting

-Cattlemen's College (Sat.)

-Queen's Brunch/Cattlewomen's Meeting

-Queen's Banquet (Sat. Night)

-Roping Completion (Sat. Night)

-Prayer Breakfast (Sunday Morning)

***DOES NOT INCLUDE SPUR CLUB***

Individual Tickets Below
Free

Can't make it to convention the whole time? Check out our individual tickets below. Each ticket pays for your meal at that event.

Parish Presidents Breakfast Meeting
$35

Saturday Breakfast Meeting where Parish Presidents discuss what's going on in their area and ideas for the state. All members are welcome, please sit with your parish or district.

Cattlemen's College
$35

Saturday 9am-3:30pm

CattleWomen's Brunch
$35

Saturday Brunch with the CattleWomen's Association and the Queen Contestants. Open to all.

Queen's Banquet
$45

Saturday evening The Queen's Banquet is a seated steak dinner where the 2027 LCA Queen will be awarded and many awards will be presented. There will also be a cash bar.

Prayer Breakfast
$35

Sunday Morning The prayer breakfast is a breakfast sponsored by the Louisiana Egg Commission followed by the Annual Membership Meeting.

Spur Club Meeting
$25

***Invite Only*** Sunday Lunch
.

Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet
$300

Reserved Table for the Queen's Banquet in the front of the room. Seats 10
***Registration NOT INCLUDED!!!!***

Add a donation for Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

$

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