2027 LCA Convention Vendor/Sponsorship

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About this event
Banner made by Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association hung in general areas of the convention.
Booth in the Convention Trade Show. (Comes with 1 general registration for convention)
Booth in the Convention Trade Show and a your banner hung in the general areas of the Convention (Comes with 1 general registration to convention)
The speaker sponsorship comes with a booth and opportunity to speak during the Cattlemen's College
(Comes with 1 general registration for convention)
The President’s Reception Sponsor is the main sponsor during the President’s Reception. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 15 minutes at the reception and will be given a booth or equipment spot at the trade show.
The Queen’s Banquet is the main event at the LCA Convention and will have the largest attendance of all the events. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 30 minutes at the Banquet and will be given a booth or equipment spot in the trade show. (Comes with 3 complementary registrations to convention.)
Demo/Presentation Space &
TV Commercial. This sponsorship level comes with a booth at the LCA Trade Show, an opportunity to demo or present on your product during the
Cattlemen’s College, a banner hung in main areas of convention, and the opportunity to run the sponsors commercial
the entirety of the convention (on social media prior to convention, during all events and on the TV’s near the trade show) The commercial must be provided by the sponsor. (Comes with 3 complementary registrations to convention.)
Title Sponsor is the main event sponsor. The sponsor will have the opportunity to speak at any event of their choosing during the
convention. The sponsors will be promoted on social media leading up to the convention
and will be recognized on all convention material. A booth will be provided during the Convention Trade Show and a banner will be provided by LCA hanging in main areas of the convention. (Comes with 5 complementary registrations to convention.)
Convention registration for vendors. This is a general registration that gives the vendor access to all convention events and meals.
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