Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

Hosted by

Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

About this event

2027 LCA Convention Vendor/Sponsorship

711 Paragon Pl

Marksville, LA 71351, USA

Banner Sponsor
$150

Banner made by Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association hung in general areas of the convention.

Trade Show Booth
$300

Booth in the Convention Trade Show. (Comes with 1 general registration for convention)

Booth & Banner
$450

Booth in the Convention Trade Show and a your banner hung in the general areas of the Convention (Comes with 1 general registration to convention)

Speaking Sponsor
$800

The speaker sponsorship comes with a booth and opportunity to speak during the Cattlemen's College

(Comes with 1 general registration for convention)

President's Reception Sponsor
$1,200

The President’s Reception Sponsor is the main sponsor during the President’s Reception. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 15 minutes at the reception and will be given a booth or equipment spot at the trade show.

Queen's Banquet Sponsor
$1,500

The Queen’s Banquet is the main event at the LCA Convention and will have the largest attendance of all the events. This sponsor will have the opportunity to speak for 30 minutes at the Banquet and will be given a booth or equipment spot in the trade show. (Comes with 3 complementary registrations to convention.)

Demo/Presentation Space
$3,000

Demo/Presentation Space &

TV Commercial. This sponsorship level comes with a booth at the LCA Trade Show, an opportunity to demo or present on your product during the

Cattlemen’s College, a banner hung in main areas of convention, and the opportunity to run the sponsors commercial

the entirety of the convention (on social media prior to convention, during all events and on the TV’s near the trade show) The commercial must be provided by the sponsor. (Comes with 3 complementary registrations to convention.)

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Title Sponsor is the main event sponsor. The sponsor will have the opportunity to speak at any event of their choosing during the

convention. The sponsors will be promoted on social media leading up to the convention

and will be recognized on all convention material. A booth will be provided during the Convention Trade Show and a banner will be provided by LCA hanging in main areas of the convention. (Comes with 5 complementary registrations to convention.)

Additional Convention Registration
$150

Convention registration for vendors. This is a general registration that gives the vendor access to all convention events and meals.

Add a donation for Louisiana Cattlemen's Assoc.

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