Ladies of Texas Tradition

Hosted by

Ladies of Texas Tradition

About this event

2027 LOTT Spring Ride

284 Brackenridge Pkwy

Edna, TX 77957, USA

Full Weekend Rider Registration
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes meals, cocktails, trail rides, nightly entertainment, and Sunday Cowboy Church.

Friday Dinner Guest
$100

Reserved seating for dinner and cocktails, and access to arena viewing areas

Saturday Night Dinner Guest
$100

Reserved seating for Saturday dinner and cocktails, and access to arena viewing areas

Sorting Clinic, Per Person
$100

Clinic limited to 20 Participants (must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort).

Draw 2 Sorting
$100

Sorting entry per person. Draw 2 with Max entry x 2. Buckles to winning Teams and other prizes!

(Must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort)

Jackpot Sorting
$100

50/50 Jackpot Sorting, $100 Per man, per run. (Must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort)

BINGO Book
$20

Book of Bingo Game Cards

Bingo Single
$1

Single Game Card

Playday
$1

Arena Playday TBA

2nd Annual Fishing Tournament
$1

TBD

42 Tournament Team
$60

Pick your partner

42 Tournament Single
$25

Single Entry

RV Hook Up Per Night
$40

Calculate your hook up, per space, per night

Horse Stalls
$30

Calculate your stall, Per Stall, Per Night

Add a donation for Ladies of Texas Tradition

$

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