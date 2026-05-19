2027 LOTT Spring Ride

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes meals, cocktails, trail rides, nightly entertainment, and Sunday Cowboy Church.
Reserved seating for dinner and cocktails, and access to arena viewing areas
Reserved seating for Saturday dinner and cocktails, and access to arena viewing areas
Clinic limited to 20 Participants (must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort).
Sorting entry per person. Draw 2 with Max entry x 2. Buckles to winning Teams and other prizes!
(Must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort)
50/50 Jackpot Sorting, $100 Per man, per run. (Must pay ride fee or dinner guest fee to sort)
Book of Bingo Game Cards
Single Game Card
Arena Playday TBA
TBD
Pick your partner
Single Entry
Calculate your hook up, per space, per night
Calculate your stall, Per Stall, Per Night
$
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