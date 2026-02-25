2027 MACC 18th Annual Spring Expo Pre-Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Complete the pre-registration for priority standard table consideration for next year's expo. Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.
Please note: primary tables are reserved for sponsors first, with remaining spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Your Pre-registration puts you in line right after sponsors for a priority standard table.
Complete the pre-registration for priority Super Booth table consideration for next year's expo. Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.
Please note: primary tables are reserved for sponsors first, with remaining spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Your Pre-registration puts you in line right after sponsors for a priority Super Booth table.
Complete the pre-registration for priority "Taste of" table consideration for next year's expo! Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.
$50 Add-on option - Provides electricity for your booth. Balance will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.
As our 2027 Presenting Sponsor you receive a Super Booth in a high-traffic area, mass media exposure, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and on the outside cover of the official program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide, making this package a powerful way to engage with attendees and maximize your presence at the event.
As a 2027 Premiere Sponsor you receive a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and an inside front or back cover of the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.
Join us as a 2027 VIP Sponsor! Sponsorship includes a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.
Sponsor the Venue for the 2027 Spring Expo! Sponsorship includes Sign Outside the Venue, a standard booth, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.
2027 Executive Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.
2027 Participating Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Half-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.
$300 - Full Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Member Rate
$450 - Full Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Non-Member Rate
$175 - Half Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate
$250 - Half Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Non Member Rate
$125 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate
$200 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Non-Member Rate
$75 - Business Card Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Member Rate
$125 - Business Card Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Non Member Rate
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!