Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2027 MACC 18th Annual Spring Expo Pre-Registration

107 Main St

Townsend, DE 19734, USA

Single Booth Pre-Registration for 2027 Spring Expo
$75

Complete the pre-registration for priority standard table consideration for next year's expo. Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.


Please note: primary tables are reserved for sponsors first, with remaining spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Your Pre-registration puts you in line right after sponsors for a priority standard table.


Super Pre-Registration for 2027 Spring Expo (Copy)
$75

Complete the pre-registration for priority Super Booth table consideration for next year's expo. Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.


Please note: primary tables are reserved for sponsors first, with remaining spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. Your Pre-registration puts you in line right after sponsors for a priority Super Booth table.


"Taste of" Restaurant/Beverage Booth
$75

Complete the pre-registration for priority "Taste of" table consideration for next year's expo! Balance of Booth Fee will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.

Electric
Free

$50 Add-on option - Provides electricity for your booth. Balance will be billed in July 2026 to guarantee participation in the 2027 MACC Spring EXPO.

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

As our 2027 Presenting Sponsor you receive a Super Booth in a high-traffic area, mass media exposure, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and on the outside cover of the official program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide, making this package a powerful way to engage with attendees and maximize your presence at the event.

Premiere Sponsor
$2,000

As a 2027 Premiere Sponsor you receive a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and an inside front or back cover of the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

VIP Sponsor
$1,500

Join us as a 2027 VIP Sponsor! Sponsorship includes a Super Booth, mass print advertising, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Venue Sponsor
$1,200

Sponsor the Venue for the 2027 Spring Expo! Sponsorship includes Sign Outside the Venue, a standard booth, company name on the company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on all printed materials, the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Executive Sponsor
$1,000

2027 Executive Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Full-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Participating Sponsor
$750

2027 Participating Sponsorship includes a standard booth, company name on the Welcome Poster. Your logo will appear on the MACC Expo webpage, and a Half-Page Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo program guide. Additionally, your website link will be featured on the MACC Expo page, and your marketing materials included in guest bags. Sponsors are also guaranteed an exhibitor listing in the official show guide.

Full Page Color Ad- Member
$300

$300 - Full Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Member Rate

Full Page Color Ad - Non-Member
$450

$450 - Full Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 10"(h) - Non-Member Rate

1/2 Page Color Ad - Member
$175

$175 - Half Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate

1/2 Page Color Ad - Non-Member
$250

$250 - Half Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 8"(w) x 5"(h) - Non Member Rate

1/4 Page Color Ad - Member
$125

$125 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Member Rate

1/4 Page Color Ad - Non-Member
$200

$200 - Quarter Page Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.75"(w) x 5"(h) - Non-Member Rate

Business Card Ad - Member
$75

$75 - Business Card Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Member Rate

Business Card Ad - Non Member
$125

$125 - Business Card Color Ad in the 2027 Spring Expo Program Guide 3.5"(w) x 2"(h) - Non Member Rate

Add a donation for Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce

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