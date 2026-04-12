Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

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Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

About this event

2026 Made for the Ride Challenge

542 Commercial St

Elko, NV 89801, USA

Under Bridle Bosal Contest Entry
$150

The 2026 Under Bridle Bosal requirements are as follows:

  • Color is makers choice
  • 3/8 inch diameter
  • 11 inches long
  • 16 plait

Judging Criteria:

  • Uniformity
  • Correct parameters
  • Balance
  • Finish

ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026


Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.

Bosals will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.


ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.

Headstall Entry Fee
$150

The 2026 Leather requirements are as follows:

  • Split Ear or formed ear headstall
  • Any dimensions on the cheeks
  • Double Buckle
  • Buckle Connections 5/8"

ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026


Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.

Headstalls will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker, with a minimum no higher than $600 and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.


ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.

Silver Contest Entry
$150

The 2026 Silver requirements are as follows:

  • A silver cuff 1/2 inch to an 1 inch wide
  • 16 gauge or heavier
  • Additional design elements are up to the maker

ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026


Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.

Headstalls will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker, with a minimum no higher than $800 and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.


ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!