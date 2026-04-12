2026 Made for the Ride Challenge

The 2026 Under Bridle Bosal requirements are as follows:

Color is makers choice

3/8 inch diameter

11 inches long

16 plait

Judging Criteria:

Uniformity

Correct parameters

Balance

Finish

ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026





Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.

Bosals will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.



