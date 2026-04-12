2026 Made for the Ride Challenge

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About this event
The 2026 Under Bridle Bosal requirements are as follows:
Judging Criteria:
ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026
Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.
Bosals will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.
ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.
The 2026 Leather requirements are as follows:
ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026
Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.
Headstalls will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker, with a minimum no higher than $600 and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.
ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.
The 2026 Silver requirements are as follows:
ENTRY DEADLINE: Dropped off at museum or postmarked by July 1, 2026
Entry fee of $150 is split between the contest purse and the museum to cover contest costs.
Headstalls will be listed for sale at the price set by the maker, with a minimum no higher than $800 and sold via online auction. 20% of the sale proceeds will be given as a charitable donation to the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. This is 100% deductible as a 501(c)(3) donation.
ALL MAKERS: Please keep in mind this is a fundraiser for the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum. We are a 501(c)(3) museum, and we provide this contest as a way to showcase makers and help launch or further their talents.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!