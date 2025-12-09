Eyecan Alliance

2026 Marathon Weekend

Houston

TX, USA

Friday – Cryo & Performance Therapy Treatment
(8:00 AM & 9:00 AM Sessions)

LA Fitness

195 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007


Start the weekend with a refreshing cryotherapy and performance recovery session to help athletes feel their best. Groups will be assigned closer to marathon weekend.

Friday 1:30 PM - Museum of Natural Science
Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030


Join athletes and supporters for a fun afternoon exploring the Museum of Natural Science together.

Friday 5:30 PM - EyeCan Benefit Dinner
First Presbyterian Church of Houston
5300 Main St, Houston, TX 77004


Enjoy dinner, amazing presentations, athlete stories, and our raffle & auction—supporting visually impaired and adaptive athletes.

Saturday 12 pm - EyeCan Team Lunch
A casual lunch for all athletes and everyone involved in preparing for the big day—come connect, refuel, and get ready for race weekend.


Ahmad Zavtitsanos & Mensing (AZM)

1221 McKinney St

24th Floor

