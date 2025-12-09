2026 Marathon Weekend

Hosted by
LA Fitness
195 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
Start the weekend with a refreshing cryotherapy and performance recovery session to help athletes feel their best. Groups will be assigned closer to marathon weekend.
Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
Join athletes and supporters for a fun afternoon exploring the Museum of Natural Science together.
First Presbyterian Church of Houston
5300 Main St, Houston, TX 77004
Enjoy dinner, amazing presentations, athlete stories, and our raffle & auction—supporting visually impaired and adaptive athletes.
A casual lunch for all athletes and everyone involved in preparing for the big day—come connect, refuel, and get ready for race weekend.
Ahmad Zavtitsanos & Mensing (AZM)
1221 McKinney St
24th Floor
