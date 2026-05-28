2027 Membership Dues

About the memberships
Valid until June 13, 2027
SFVA $285 + National $200 = $485
Valid until June 13, 2027
SFVA $285 + National $10 = $295
No expiration
Changing status from Regular Member to Member-at-Large or from Member-at-Large to Regular Member.
No expiration
If currently financial and remitted between October 31 and December 31.
No expiration
If currently unfinancial or remitted after December 31.
No expiration
If not financial for two or more years.
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