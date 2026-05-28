SFVA Deltas - Chapter Activities

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SFVA Deltas - Chapter Activities

About the memberships

2027 Membership Dues

REGULAR Members
$485

Valid until June 13, 2027

SFVA $285 + National $200 = $485

LIFETIME Members
$295

Valid until June 13, 2027

SFVA $285 + National $10 = $295


Category Change Fee
$25

No expiration

Changing status from Regular Member to Member-at-Large or from Member-at-Large to Regular Member.

Late Fee - Financial & and remitted by December 31
$10

No expiration

If currently financial and remitted between October 31 and December 31.

Reinstatement Fee (unfinancial 1 year)
$15

No expiration

If currently unfinancial or remitted after December 31.

Reinstatement Fee (unfinancial 2 or more years)
$30

No expiration

If not financial for two or more years.

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