Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Rochester Alumnae Chapter

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Rochester Alumnae Chapter

About the memberships

2027 Membership Dues - Rochester Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Golden Life/Diamond Life Dues
$210

No expiration

Golden/Diamond Life Member-$210 (Per Capita Fee-$10, Local Dues-$200)"

Life Members do not pay late fees or reinstatement fees

Regular Member Dues - If financial in 2026
$400

No expiration

Regular Member - $400
(Nat'l Dues-$190, Per Capita Fee-$10, Local Dues-$200)

Late fee (Below) - $10 add after Oct 31

Reinstatement fee (below) - $15 add after Dec 31

Late Fee
$10

No expiration

If currently financial, $10.00 late fee is due between October 1 and December 31.

Reinstatement Fee
$15

No expiration

If currently NOT financial, $15.00 reinstatement fee is due after December 31, 2026


Reinstatement Fee - if not financial 2 years or more
$30

No expiration

$30.00 reinstatement fee if not financial two years or more

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