2027 Membership Dues - Rochester Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

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About the memberships
No expiration
Golden/Diamond Life Member-$210 (Per Capita Fee-$10, Local Dues-$200)"
Life Members do not pay late fees or reinstatement fees
No expiration
Regular Member - $400
(Nat'l Dues-$190, Per Capita Fee-$10, Local Dues-$200)
Late fee (Below) - $10 add after Oct 31
Reinstatement fee (below) - $15 add after Dec 31
No expiration
If currently financial, $10.00 late fee is due between October 1 and December 31.
No expiration
If currently NOT financial, $15.00 reinstatement fee is due after December 31, 2026
No expiration
$30.00 reinstatement fee if not financial two years or more
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