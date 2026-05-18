Mississippi Hot Rod Association

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Mississippi Hot Rod Association

About this event

2027 MHRA DONOR/SPONSOR CONTRIBUTOR FORM (CARS FOR CAUSES CAR SHOW)

Rankin County

MS, USA

GOLD SPONSOR LEVEL
$250

Social media banner/Social media exposure. DJ announcements and **FREE vendor booth 10x10 - (ADD SPONSOR TROPHY IF DESIRED AT $25 EACH - MAKE SELECTION)

PLATINUM SPONSOR LEVEL
$500

Social media banner/Social media exposure/Website - 1 sponsor award to give away (VALUED AT $25) - DJ announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. **FREE vendor booth 10x10 VALUED AT $25

DIAMOND SPONSOR LEVEL
$750

Social media banner/Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100) - Allowed to hang your own banner at show. DJ Announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. Sponsor of Hospitality tent (YOUR PROVIDED BANNER DISPLAYED) - Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 (VALUED AT $40)

MAJOR SPONSOR
$1,000

Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100)/allowed to hang their own banner at show tent. DJ announces

BUSINESS name periodically during show. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE

vendor booth 10x20 to market services. (Valued at $40)

HOSPITALITY TENT SPONSOR
$1,500

30x60’ Tent, Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/4 sponsor awards to give away (VALUED AT $100)/allowed to hang their own banner at show. DJ announces BUSINESS name periodically during show. Title sponsor of the Hospitality tent. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 to market services. (VALUED AT $40)

PREMIER CORPORATE TITLE OR TSHIRT SPONSOR
$1,500

DISPLAY YOUR BANNER AT THE 30x60’ Hospitality Tent, Prime placement on Social media banner/ Social media exposure /Website/6 sponsor awards to give away (valued at $150) - DJ announces Business name periodically during show. Allowed to distribute merch/ swag to attendees. - **FREE vendor booth 10x20 to market services (valued at $40)

VENDOR/SPONSOR CHOICE AWARDS
$20

TROPHY/PLAQUE - "SPONSOR'S CHOICE" WITH BUSINESS NAME LISTED - YOU SELECT VEHICLE(S) OF YOUR CHOOSING AND GIVE IT TO THE OWNER DURING THE COURSE OF THE SHOW!!!

Contributions & Cruise Ins
$100

Contribution/HotRod Hangout (Cruise ins)

Vendors/Sponsors Choice Awards- 4 for $80
$80

4 awards for you to give it to the ride of YOUR choice! You pick and give to them with your name on the award!! 4 for $80!TROPHY/PLAQUE - "SPONSOR'S CHOICE" WITH BUSINESS NAME LISTED - YOU SELECT VEHICLE(S) OF YOUR CHOOSING AND GIVE IT TO THE OWNER DURING THE COURSE OF THE SHOW!!!

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