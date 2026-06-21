2027 Michigan Honey Festival Sponsorship

About this event
Hive Sponsors ($5,000 or more) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Super Sponsors ($2,500-$4,999) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Queen Bee Sponsors ($1,000-$2,499) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Super Sponsors ($500-$999) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Drone Sponsors ($250-$499) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Drone Sponsors ($100-$249) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Hive Tool Sponsors ($50-$99) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Hive Tool Sponsors ($5-$49) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!