Michigan Honey Festival

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Michigan Honey Festival

About this event

2027 Michigan Honey Festival Sponsorship

Hive Sponsorship
$5,000

Hive Sponsors ($5,000 or more) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name/logo/link featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram)
  • Five-sentence sponsor spotlight featured on the MHF website
  • Mention any additional advertising
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts 
  • Four (4) complimentary MHF T-shirts 
  • Up to 10x40 booth with 4 tables/6 chairs
  • Fourteen (14) weekend Parking Passes
Super Sponsorship
$2,500

Super Sponsors ($2,500-$4,999) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name/logo/link featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram)
  • Three-sentence sponsor spotlight featured on the MHF website 
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts
  • Three (3) complimentary MHF T-shirts 
  • Up to one (1) 10x30 booth with 3 tables/6 chairs
  • Twelve (12) weekend Parking Passes
Queen Bee Sponsorship
$1,000

Queen Bee Sponsors ($1,000-$2,499) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name/logo/link featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram)
  • One-sentence sponsor spotlight featured on the MHF website
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts 
  • Two (2) complimentary MHF T-shirts 
  • Up to one (1) 10x20 booth with 2 tables/4 chairs
  • Ten (10) weekend Parking Passes
Worker Bee Sponsorship
$500

Super Sponsors ($500-$999) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name/logo/link featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram) 
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts 
  • One (1) 10x10 booth with 1 Table/2 chairs
  • Seven (7) weekend Parking Passes
Drone Sponsorship
$250

Drone Sponsors ($250-$499) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram) 
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts 
  • One (1) 10x10 booth (Table and chairs not included)
  • Six (6) weekend Parking Passes
Honey Sponsorship
$100

Drone Sponsors ($100-$249) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Sponsor name featured on the MHF website and highlighted on MHF social media (Facebook & Instagram) 
  • Company name on Sponsor Banner in buildings 
  • Company name on sign near entrance 
  • Sponsor name on MHF T-shirts 
  • Four (4) weekend Parking Passes
Hive Tool Sponsorship
$50

Hive Tool Sponsors ($50-$99) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Company name on donation banner in buildings
  • Two (2) weekend Parking Passes
Smoker Sponsorship
$5

Hive Tool Sponsors ($5-$49) are entitled to: (If you would like to sponsor a different amount, use the donation option below.)

  • Company name on donation banner in buildings

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!