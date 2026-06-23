2027 Minnesota CHILL Foundation 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Greenhaven Golf Course

About this event
Early Bird Price for 1 Golfer
Site Signage
4:30 to 5:45 happy hour - purchase 50/50 tickets, try your luck at our gift card wall, meet all the wonderful attendees!
5:45 to 6:30 dinner and program
After dinner silent auction ends, 50/50 raffle winner announced, and awards presented.
Live auction to follow, your chance to win vikings tickets, Timberwolves tickets or a impressive 2nd swing golf pack of clubs and more.
Site Signage
Hole Signage for 1 Hole
Dinner Banner
19th Hole Banner
Lunch Banner
Hole Signage
Incudes Signage on the Beverage Cart that provides refreshments during the tournament
Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Men Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Women Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Closest to the Pin Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
Incudes Signage on the Longest Putt Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!