2027 Minnesota CHILL Foundation 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Greenhaven Golf Course

4:30 to 5:45 happy hour - purchase 50/50 tickets, try your luck at our gift card wall, meet all the wonderful attendees!





5:45 to 6:30 dinner and program

After dinner silent auction ends, 50/50 raffle winner announced, and awards presented.





Live auction to follow, your chance to win vikings tickets, Timberwolves tickets or a impressive 2nd swing golf pack of clubs and more. ​