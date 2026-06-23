a golf ball sitting on top of a green field
Minnesota Chill Foundation

Hosted by

Minnesota Chill Foundation

About this event

2027 Minnesota CHILL Foundation 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Greenhaven Golf Course

2800 Greenhaven Rd

Anoka, MN 55303, USA

Super Early Bird ----Golfer
$140

Early Bird Price for 1 Golfer

Super early bird....Tournament Sponsor
$8,000

Site Signage

  • Hole Signage for 1 Holes 
  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials and 1 swag bag stuffing item 
  • Registration for 8 Golfers and 1 Non-golfer 
Super early bird ----Dinner program
$45

4:30 to 5:45 happy hour - purchase 50/50 tickets, try your luck at our gift card wall, meet all the wonderful attendees!


5:45 to 6:30 dinner and program

After dinner silent auction ends, 50/50 raffle winner announced, and awards presented.


Live auction to follow, your chance to win vikings tickets, Timberwolves tickets or a impressive 2nd swing golf pack of clubs and more. ​

Super early bird ---Gold Sponsor
$4,000

Site Signage

  • Hole Signage for 1 Holes 
  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials and 1 swag bag stuffing item 
  • Registration for 6 Golfers and 1 Non-golfer 
Super early bird---Silver Sponsor
$3,000

Hole Signage for 1 Hole 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials and 1 swag bag stuffing item 
  • Registration for 4 Golfers and 1 Non-golfer 
Super early bird ----Dinner Sponsor
$1,500

Dinner Banner

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Non-golfer dinner ticket.
  • Presentation representation at dinner for thank you
Super early bird ---19 Hole (Happy Hour) Sponsor
$2,000

19th Hole Banner

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Super early bird ----Lunch Sponsor
$1,750

Lunch Banner 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Super Early Bird---'Hole Sponsor
$900

Hole Signage 

  • Sponsor recognition on all printed materials   
  • Registration for 1 Golfer and 1 Non-golfer 
Super early bird----Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Beverage Cart that provides refreshments during the tournament

Super early bird----Longest Drive Men Hole Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Men Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Super early bird ----Longest Drive Women's Hole Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Drive Women Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Super early bird----Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Closest to the Pin Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Super early bird----Longest Putt Sponsor
$500

Incudes Signage on the Longest Putt Hole Signage and help giving out the award at the Award Ceremony

Add a donation for Minnesota Chill Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!