Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant

Hosted by

Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant

About this event

2027 Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant Awards

Miss Rodeo Washington Autograph Prints item
Miss Rodeo Washington Autograph Prints
$2,500

Autograph prints for the year. Name/Company will be printed on them.

Titleholder Educational Scholarship item
Titleholder Educational Scholarship
Pay what you can

Continued educational scholarship for the winner of the Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington

Trophy Saddle item
Trophy Saddle
Pay what you can

2 saddles in total: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington. $1000 each is needed.

Miss Rodeo America 2027 Pageant Entry Fee item
Miss Rodeo America 2027 Pageant Entry Fee
$500

Sponsor the entry fee for the winner at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant

Thank You Cards item
Thank You Cards
$250

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Custom Tripping Breast Collar item
Custom Tripping Breast Collar item
Custom Tripping Breast Collar
$225

2027 Miss Rodeo Washington Breastcollar

Custom Belt Buckle item
Custom Belt Buckle
$175

1 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Trophy Spurs item
Trophy Spurs
$250

Montana Silversmith Spurs for Miss Rodeo Washington

Miss Rodeo Washington Sashes item
Miss Rodeo Washington Sashes
$200

6 Miss Rodeo Washington Sashes

Custom Embroidered Soft Shell Jacket item
Custom Embroidered Soft Shell Jacket
$125

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Miss Rodeo America State Jacket item
Miss Rodeo America State Jacket
$200

Miss Rodeo America State Jacket

Custom Bracelet item
Custom Bracelet
$150

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart Custom Bracelet

Hat Can item
Hat Can item
Hat Can
$100

2 Available: 2027 Miss Rodeo Washington or Miss Teen Rodeo Washington hat can leather detail

Montana Silversmith Jewerly Set item
Montana Silversmith Jewerly Set
$75

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Hard Makeup Case item
Hard Makeup Case item
Hard Makeup Case
$55

2 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington

Custom Montana Silversmith Titleholder Earrings item
Custom Montana Silversmith Titleholder Earrings
$55

2 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington

Travel Jewelry Case item
Travel Jewelry Case item
Travel Jewelry Case
$50

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Trucker Hat with Patch item
Trucker Hat with Patch
$30

3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart

Hat with the MRWP logo

Custom Chap Sponsor item
Custom Chap Sponsor
$1,000

Miss Teen Rodeo Washington sponsorship to go towards custom chaps built by Julie Baugher Leather Design

Miss Teen Rodeo Washington Autograph Prints item
Miss Teen Rodeo Washington Autograph Prints
$650

Autograph prints for the year. Name/Company would be printed on them.

Add a donation for Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!