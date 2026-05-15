2027 Miss Rodeo Washington Pageant Awards

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Autograph prints for the year. Name/Company will be printed on them.
Continued educational scholarship for the winner of the Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington
2 saddles in total: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington. $1000 each is needed.
Sponsor the entry fee for the winner at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
2027 Miss Rodeo Washington Breastcollar
1 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
Montana Silversmith Spurs for Miss Rodeo Washington
6 Miss Rodeo Washington Sashes
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
Miss Rodeo America State Jacket
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart Custom Bracelet
2 Available: 2027 Miss Rodeo Washington or Miss Teen Rodeo Washington hat can leather detail
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
2 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington
2 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington and Miss Teen Rodeo Washington
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
3 Available: Miss Rodeo Washington, Miss Teen Rodeo Washington, Miss Rodeo Washington Sweetheart
Hat with the MRWP logo
Miss Teen Rodeo Washington sponsorship to go towards custom chaps built by Julie Baugher Leather Design
Autograph prints for the year. Name/Company would be printed on them.
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