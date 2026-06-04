2027 MOAA Kickoff-Florida Conference - Business Sponsorships

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About this event
Includes the following:
o Your Full Page Ad up front to 30,000 members in “Must Have” Desk Reference/e-Mag
o Your Full Page Ad up front in a January Special Kickoff Newsletter
o One Year Full Page Ad in Florida Communique to 30K Florida members (Value $1,200)
o Business Ad Featured on MOAA Florida Sites & Media (30,000 member reach
o Business Logo on All 2027 Kickoff Event Signage
o One complimentary night at the Rosen Centre Hotel ($160 value - special event price)
o Two Meals @ Head Table (Lunch or dinner) ($140 Value) w/Option to Address Guests
o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).
Includes the following:
o Full Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
o 2 months Full Page Ad in Florida Communique to 30K Florida members (Value $600)
o Business Logo on 2027 Kickoff Casino Event Signage
o One Meal @ Head Table (Lunch or dinner) ($70 Value)
o Opportunity to Address Guests during a Meeting-Session each day
o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).
Includes the following:
o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
o Business Logo on Luncheon Event Signage
o 1/2 Page Ad in Council Communique (Apr & June) (Value $300)
o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).
Includes the following:
o 1/4 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
o 1/4 Page Ad in Council Communique (Apr & June) (Value $150).
o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).
Includes the following:
o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
o Business Logo on Signage for two 2027 Kickoff Events
Suggestions: Cruises, Getaways, Sporting Events
Includes the following:
o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
o Business Logo on Signage for two 2027 Kickoff Events
Gifts For Casino Prizes & Auction Items
Includes the following:
o 1/4 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members
$
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