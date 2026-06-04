Florida Council of Chapters of MOAA

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Florida Council of Chapters of MOAA

About this event

2027 MOAA Kickoff-Florida Conference - Business Sponsorships

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819

Platinum-Kickoff Event Sponsor item
Platinum-Kickoff Event Sponsor
$5,000

Includes the following:
o Your Full Page Ad up front to 30,000 members in “Must Have” Desk Reference/e-Mag

o Your Full Page Ad up front in a January Special Kickoff Newsletter

o One Year Full Page Ad in Florida Communique to 30K Florida members (Value $1,200)

o Business Ad Featured on MOAA Florida Sites & Media (30,000 member reach

o Business Logo on All 2027 Kickoff Event Signage

o One complimentary night at the Rosen Centre Hotel ($160 value - special event price)

o Two Meals @ Head Table (Lunch or dinner) ($140 Value) w/Option to Address Guests

o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).

Gold-Casino Night Charity Fundraiser Sponsor item
Gold-Casino Night Charity Fundraiser Sponsor
$2,500

Includes the following:
o Full Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

o 2 months Full Page Ad in Florida Communique to 30K Florida members (Value $600)

o Business Logo on 2027 Kickoff Casino Event Signage

o One Meal @ Head Table (Lunch or dinner) ($70 Value)

o Opportunity to Address Guests during a Meeting-Session each day

o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).

Silver-Luncheon Sponsor item
Silver-Luncheon Sponsor
$1,250

Includes the following:

o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

o Business Logo on Luncheon Event Signage

o 1/2 Page Ad in Council Communique (Apr & June) (Value $300)

o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).

Bronze-Event Business Partner item
Bronze-Event Business Partner
$750

Includes the following:

o 1/4 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

o 1/4 Page Ad in Council Communique (Apr & June) (Value $150).

o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).


Cash Donations - Suggested $1,000+ item
Cash Donations - Suggested $1,000+
Free

Includes the following:

o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

o Business Logo on Signage for two 2027 Kickoff Events

Prize Donations - Suggested $1,000+ Value item
Prize Donations - Suggested $1,000+ Value
Free

Suggestions: Cruises, Getaways, Sporting Events


Includes the following:

o 1/2 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

o Business Logo on Signage for two 2027 Kickoff Events

Gift Basket Donations - Suggested $300+ Value item
Gift Basket Donations - Suggested $300+ Value
Free

Gifts For Casino Prizes & Auction Items


Includes the following:

o 1/4 Page Ad in Special Newsletter & Kickoff e-Magazine to 30,000 members

Add a donation for Florida Council of Chapters of MOAA

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