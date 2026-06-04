2027 MOAA Kickoff-Florida Conference - Business Sponsorships

Includes the following:

o Your Full Page Ad up front to 30,000 members in “Must Have” Desk Reference/e-Mag

o Your Full Page Ad up front in a January Special Kickoff Newsletter

o One Year Full Page Ad in Florida Communique to 30K Florida members (Value $1,200)

o Business Ad Featured on MOAA Florida Sites & Media (30,000 member reach

o Business Logo on All 2027 Kickoff Event Signage

o One complimentary night at the Rosen Centre Hotel ($160 value - special event price)

o Two Meals @ Head Table (Lunch or dinner) ($140 Value) w/Option to Address Guests

o Complimentary Exhibit Table at 2027 Kickoff Event ($500 Value).