Liberty Rugby Club

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Liberty Rugby Club

About the memberships

2027 New Zealand Varsity Boys Tour-Pay Tour Dues & Sponsor a player

DOWN Payment New Zealand Tour-Due 5/1/26
$500

No expiration

This covers the down payment due by May 1st, 2026 towards the tour dues of $3600

2nd Installment Payment Due 8/1/26
$750

No expiration

2nd payment of $750 towards full tour dues,

(if down payment previously made)

3rd Installment Payment Due 11/1/26
$750

No expiration

3rd payment of $750 towards full tour dues,

(if down payment/installment 1 previously made)

FINAL Installment Payment Due 1/1/27
$1,600

No expiration

FINAL payment of $1600 towards full tour dues,

(if down payment/installments previously made)

HELP Cover tourist activities for players while on Tour
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please consider a small or large donation to help cover fun tourist activities while the athletes are in New Zealand! Part of the experience is exploring parts of the country we are visiting!

DONATE to Help Cover Tour Dues for any athletes in need
Pay what you can

No expiration

$3600 full cost of 2027 New Zealand Tour dues per Athlete


Any amount helps cover tour costs for our talented youth athletes!


No player is ever left behind due to financial restraints, so please consider donating!


PAYMENT towards your Tour Dues for 2027 New Zealand Tour
Pay what you can

No expiration

$3600 full cost of 2027 New Zealand Tour dues per Athlete


You can make any size payment via this link towards your Tour Dues!


Add a donation for Liberty Rugby Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!