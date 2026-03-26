2027 New Zealand Varsity Boys Tour-Pay Tour Dues & Sponsor a player

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About the memberships
No expiration
This covers the down payment due by May 1st, 2026 towards the tour dues of $3600
No expiration
2nd payment of $750 towards full tour dues,
(if down payment previously made)
No expiration
3rd payment of $750 towards full tour dues,
(if down payment/installment 1 previously made)
No expiration
FINAL payment of $1600 towards full tour dues,
(if down payment/installments previously made)
No expiration
Please consider a small or large donation to help cover fun tourist activities while the athletes are in New Zealand! Part of the experience is exploring parts of the country we are visiting!
No expiration
$3600 full cost of 2027 New Zealand Tour dues per Athlete
Any amount helps cover tour costs for our talented youth athletes!
No player is ever left behind due to financial restraints, so please consider donating!
No expiration
$3600 full cost of 2027 New Zealand Tour dues per Athlete
You can make any size payment via this link towards your Tour Dues!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!