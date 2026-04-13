2027 North Dakota Softball Hall of Fame Banquet

EACH HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE WILL ALREADY HAVE A SINGLE TABLE RESERVED AT THE FRONT OF THE ROOM. Other guests may submit a reservation for a table immediately behind those tables. Due to the limited amount of space, we need to ensure that reserved tables will have all 8 seats in use (though all 8 tickets do not need to be purchased with this transaction). This is a "Pay What You Can" ticket, meaning that we do not require payment for this reservation, but you welcome and encouraged to enter any amount that you like. If enough tables are reserved, we reserve the right to prohibit additional purchases.