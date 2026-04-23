2027 North Oakland Community Expo

We are offering this opportunity as a thank you for participating in the 2026 Expo. Not an Active Member of the North Oakland Regional Chambers Association through either the Holly or Ortonville Chamber. 10x10 Space - If requiring more space reserve two spots. This is a deposit to reserve your space for next year and save. Regular rate is $450. Advance registration before June 26, 2026 gives you a discount of 20%, your space will be $360.