2027 Pints for Paws (gratis)

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About this event
Very limited and always sell out in advance.
• Early entry at 12:00 PM — enjoy the festival before general admission
• Unlimited tastings of ≈100 craft brews
• Commemorative Pints for Paws tasting glass
• Live Music
• Vote in the People’s Choice Beer Contest
Your donation goes directly toward supporting ASF’s lifesaving work.
• Full festival entry from 1:00 - 4:00 PM
• Unlimited tastings of ≈100 craft brews
• Pints for Paws sampler tasting cup
• Live Music
• Vote in the People’s Choice Beer Contest
Your donation goes directly toward supporting ASF’s lifesaving work.
Not a beer drinker but still want to join the fun and support ASF? This ticket is for you! General Admission begins at 1:00 PM and includes event entry and live music. Designated Driver attending with a VIP ticket holder may enter at NOON (one DD per one VIP). This ticket does NOT include beer tasting. Food truck food will be available for purchase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!