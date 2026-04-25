2027 Pints for Paws SPONSOR

- 4 VIP Tickets Iincludes EARLY ENTRY AT NOON, & a commemorative Pints for Paws glass.

- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 12:00–2:00

- Individual social media shout out

- Band or emcee Shoutout at event

- Large, hyperlinked logo on event website

- Logo on banners / signage at event (directional signage excluded)

- Social media recognition

- 4 T-shirts

- 6 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)

- Sponsor table at event (optional)