Animal Shelter Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Animal Shelter Foundation Inc

About this event

2027 Pints for Paws SPONSOR

1600 Miccosukee Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32308, USA

Top Dog **VIP SPONSOR**
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

- 6 VIP Tickets

- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 12:00–2:00

- Prominent logo placement on event website with hyperlink

- Prominent logo placement on signage at the event (directional signage excluded)

- Dedicated social media spotlight

- Recognition in a top sponsor group social media post

- Band or emcee shoutout during the event

- Priority sponsor table placement at the event (optional)

- 6 T-shirts

- 10 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)

Brewmaster's Best Friend **VIP SPONSOR**
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- 4 VIP Tickets Iincludes EARLY ENTRY AT NOON, & a commemorative Pints for Paws glass.
- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 12:00–2:00
- Individual social media shout out
- Band or emcee Shoutout at event
- Large, hyperlinked logo on event website
- Logo on banners / signage at event (directional signage excluded)
- Social media recognition
- 4 T-shirts
- 6 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- Sponsor table at event (optional)

Bark & Brew Buddy SPONSOR- 1:00 PM Entry
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- 4 general admission tickets
- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 1:00–2:00
- Medium, hyperlinked logo on event website
- Logo on banners / signage at event (directional signage excluded)
- Social media recognition
- 4 T-shirts
- 4 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- Sponsor table at event (optional)

Purrfect Pint Patron SPONSOR - 1:00 PM Entry
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- 2 General Admission Tickets

- Small, hyperlinked logo on event website

- Logo on signage at the event (directional signage excluded)

- Group social media spotlight

- 2 T-shirts

- 2 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)

Furry Brew Friend SPONSOR
$150

- Name on website with hyperlink to your website (hyperlink optional)
- Name on banners / signage at event
- No event tickets or shirts

Add a donation for Animal Shelter Foundation Inc

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