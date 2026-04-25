2027 Pints for Paws SPONSOR

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About this event
- 6 VIP Tickets
- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 12:00–2:00
- Prominent logo placement on event website with hyperlink
- Prominent logo placement on signage at the event (directional signage excluded)
- Dedicated social media spotlight
- Recognition in a top sponsor group social media post
- Band or emcee shoutout during the event
- Priority sponsor table placement at the event (optional)
- 6 T-shirts
- 10 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- 4 VIP Tickets Iincludes EARLY ENTRY AT NOON, & a commemorative Pints for Paws glass.
- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 12:00–2:00
- Individual social media shout out
- Band or emcee Shoutout at event
- Large, hyperlinked logo on event website
- Logo on banners / signage at event (directional signage excluded)
- Social media recognition
- 4 T-shirts
- 6 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- Sponsor table at event (optional)
- 4 general admission tickets
- Priority Sponsor Check-In at the event from 1:00–2:00
- Medium, hyperlinked logo on event website
- Logo on banners / signage at event (directional signage excluded)
- Social media recognition
- 4 T-shirts
- 4 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- Sponsor table at event (optional)
- 2 General Admission Tickets
- Small, hyperlinked logo on event website
- Logo on signage at the event (directional signage excluded)
- Group social media spotlight
- 2 T-shirts
- 2 raffle tickets (available for pickup at the raffle table during the event.)
- Name on website with hyperlink to your website (hyperlink optional)
- Name on banners / signage at event
- No event tickets or shirts
$
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