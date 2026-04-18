2027 Pride Bands Alliance Conference - There’s No Place Like Home

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About this event
Allows for access to social events and all performances.
5/17/2026 to 12/31/2026
1/1/2027 to 6/30/2027
Note: Please purchase a conference t-shirt if you are participating in Marching/Pep Band.
Purchase a commemorative "There's No Place Like Home" conference pin!
Please select this option if you are interested in submitting audition to be a Guest Artistic Conductor.
Please select this option if you are interested in Concert Band.
Please select this option if you are interested in the Symphony Orchestra. WIND PLAYERS: You must pass an audition - information coming soon.
Please select this option if you are interested in Jazz Band - audition information coming soon.
Please select this option if you are interested in Marching/Pep Band.
Please select this option if you are interested in Color Guard.
Please select this option if you are interested in Percussion Ensemble.
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