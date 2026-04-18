Pride Bands Alliance

Hosted by

Pride Bands Alliance

About this event

2027 Pride Bands Alliance Conference - There’s No Place Like Home

Seattle

WA, USA

Guest Registration
$65

Allows for access to social events and all performances.

Early Bird Registration
$120
Available until Dec 31

5/17/2026 to 12/31/2026 

Regular Registration
$150
Available until Jun 30

1/1/2027 to 6/30/2027 

Conference T-Shirt
$25
Available until Jun 30

Note: Please purchase a conference t-shirt if you are participating in Marching/Pep Band.

Conference Pin
$12
Available until Jun 30

Purchase a commemorative "There's No Place Like Home" conference pin!

Guest Artistic Conductor (Audition Required)
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in submitting audition to be a Guest Artistic Conductor.

Concert Band
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in Concert Band.

Symphony Orchestra (Wind Players Audition)
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in the Symphony Orchestra. WIND PLAYERS: You must pass an audition - information coming soon.

Jazz Band (Audition)
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in Jazz Band - audition information coming soon.

Marching/Pep Band
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in Marching/Pep Band.

Color Guard
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in Color Guard.

Percussion Ensemble
Free

Please select this option if you are interested in Percussion Ensemble.

Add a donation for Pride Bands Alliance

$

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