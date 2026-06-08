2027 Program Advertising Opportunities

About this shop
Color full-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]
size: 5.5” wide & 8.5” high please leave a .25 boarder around the design.
Black & White full-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]
size: 5.5” wide & 8.5” high please leave a .25 boarder around the design.
Color half-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]
size: 5.5” wide & 4.25” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.
Black & White half-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]
size: 5.5” wide & 4.25” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.
Black & White quarter-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]
size: 5.5” wide & 2.125” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.
Name listed as a Friends of SPRITES in the Gala Program
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!