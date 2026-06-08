SPRITES of East County Inc

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SPRITES of East County Inc

About this shop

2027 Program Advertising Opportunities

Full-page Color Ad
$750

Color full-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]

size: 5.5” wide & 8.5” high please leave a .25 boarder around the design.

0
Full-page Black & White Ad
$500

Black & White full-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]

size: 5.5” wide & 8.5” high please leave a .25 boarder around the design.

0
Half-page Color Ad
$375

Color half-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]

size: 5.5” wide & 4.25” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.

0
Half-page Black & White Ad
$250

Black & White half-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]

size: 5.5” wide & 4.25” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.

0
Quarter-page Program Ad
$150

Black & White quarter-page ad in Gala Program
Email your high-resolution logo or Ad (PDF, JPG or PNG) to [email protected]

size: 5.5” wide & 2.125” high please leave a .25" boarder around the design.

0
Honorable Mention
$50

Name listed as a Friends of SPRITES in the Gala Program

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Add a donation for SPRITES of East County Inc

$

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