Fairview Kids Baseball
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Fairview Kids Baseball

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Fairview Kids Baseball

About this shop

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2027 Renegades Registration

Add a donation for Fairview Kids Baseball

$

T-Ball item
T-Ball
$65

INCLUDES: Player Fee & Shirt.

Girls ages 4-5/Boys ages 4-6

Practices and games are 2 days a week in Fairview starting the last week in May running through June.


8U Softball item
8U Softball
$65

INCLUDES: Player Fee & Shirt.

Girls ages 6-8 as of August 31 of current school year.

Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - June.



12U Softball item
12U Softball
$100

INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.

Girls ages 9-12 as of August 31 of current school year.

$50 uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned. Practices (Fairview) and games (TBD) are 5 days a week May - June.


$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.



Rookie's Baseball item
Rookie's Baseball
$65

INCLUDES: Player Fee and Shirt.

Children ages 7-8 as of May 1 of current school year.

Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.



Minor's Baseball Player Fee and Uniform Deposit item
Minor's Baseball Player Fee and Uniform Deposit
$100

INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.

Children ages 9-10 as of May 1 of current school year.

Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.


$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.



Major's Baseball Player Fee and Uniform Deposit item
Major's Baseball Player Fee and Uniform Deposit
$100

INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.

Children ages 11-12 as of May 1 of current school year.

Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.


$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.



Cap/Visor
$25

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