2027 Renegades Registration

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About this shop
$
INCLUDES: Player Fee & Shirt.
Girls ages 4-5/Boys ages 4-6
Practices and games are 2 days a week in Fairview starting the last week in May running through June.
INCLUDES: Player Fee & Shirt.
Girls ages 6-8 as of August 31 of current school year.
Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - June.
INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.
Girls ages 9-12 as of August 31 of current school year.
$50 uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned. Practices (Fairview) and games (TBD) are 5 days a week May - June.
$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.
INCLUDES: Player Fee and Shirt.
Children ages 7-8 as of May 1 of current school year.
Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.
INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.
Children ages 9-10 as of May 1 of current school year.
Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.
$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.
INCLUDES: $50 Player Fee and $50 Uniform Deposit.
Children ages 11-12 as of May 1 of current school year.
Practices (Fairview) and games (Sidney) are 5 days a week May - the week after the 4th of July.
$50 Uniform deposit will be refunded once uniform is returned.
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