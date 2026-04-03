2027 RLC Elementary - Father Daughter Dance

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About this event
FL 32757
Ticket is needed for each daughter.
Ticket is needed for each father.
We are past the delivery date.
Pre-ordered corsages will be available for pick up at the dance.
Thank you!
Tickets are 1/2 priced for Teachers and RLC Staff's daughters and their fathers only, unauthorized purchases will be voided.
Tickets are 1/2 priced for RLC Teachers and Staff's daughters and their fathers only, unauthorized purchases will be voided.
$
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