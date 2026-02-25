Savannah Irish Festival Committee

Hosted by

Savannah Irish Festival Committee

About this event

2027 Savannah Irish Festival - Sponsorship Levels

100 Eisenberg Dr

Savannah, GA 31406, USA

Presenting Sponsor of the Savannah Irish Festival
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

● Naming rights: “[Your Company] presents the 2027 Savannah Irish Festival”

● Large logo on all printed materials, banner and website (with clickable link)

● 25 social media shoutouts across Instagram and Facebook (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Two full-color pages + bonus half-page ad in the program

● Business name mentioned on all podcast episodes (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Participate/co-host 3 podcast episodes (optional)

● Premier booth space in a high-traffic area (optional)

● Sponsor recognition from all stages

● 10 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP Tent)

● First right of refusal for 2028

Stage Sponsor – $5,000 (2 Available: Main Stage, Cultural St
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Main Stage” and/or “Cultural Stage”

● Mention on podcast episodes throughout January 2027

● Full-page + half-page ad in the program

● 15 social media mentions (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Participate/co-host 1 podcast episode

● Large logo on stage banners and printed materials

● Sponsor recognition during stage programming

● Premier booth near your sponsored stage

● 6 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP tent)

Whiskey Tasting Area Sponsor – $2500.00
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Whiskey Tasting Experience”

● Logo on tasting tent signage & whiskey guide

● Full-page ad in the program

● 10 social media mentions (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Mention on 1 podcast episode (January 2027)

● Participate/co-host 1 podcast episode

● Option to provide branded tasting cups or koozies

● 4 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP tent)

Children’s Area Sponsor – $2,000 (2 Available)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Little Leprechauns’ Lair”

● Large logo on website with clickable link

● Full-page ad in the program

● 10 social media mentions (Dec 2026 – Feb 2027)

● Opportunity to distribute branded giveaways or host activities

● Booth near the children’s area (optional)

● 4 VIP passes (free access to the Festival and VIP tent)

Harp Sponsor – $1,000 (Unlimited)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

● Small logo on festival website

● Half-page ad in the program

● 2 social media mentions (Jan 2027)

● Booth space in vendor area (optional)

● Four - 2-day entry passes

Shamrock Festival – $500 (unlimited)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quarter-page ad in the program

● 1 social media mention (Feb 2027)

● Two – 2 day entry passes

Podcast Sponsor – $750 (unlimited)
$750

● Naming rights: “Official Savannah Irish Podcast sponsored by [Your Company]”

● Half-page ad in the program

● 5 social media mentions (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Custom 30-second sponsor read on each podcast episode (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)

● Small logo on podcast webpage & festival website (with link)

Full Page Ad in the Festival Program
$300

(8.5 x 11)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).

High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.

Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.

Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.

For Designed Ads, Please Provide at [email protected] :

•Business Name

•1-2 High-Quality Photos

•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered

Optional:

• Discount Code

• Irish Connection (if applicable)

• Additional Information

Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.

Simple, effective, and designed for your success!

½ Page Ad in the Festival Program
$150

(5.5 x 8.5 or 8.5 x 5.5)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).

High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.

Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.

Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.

For Designed Ads, Please Provide [email protected] :

•Business Name

•1-2 High-Quality Photos

•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered

Optional:

• Discount Code

• Irish Connection (if applicable)

• Additional Information

Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.

Simple, effective, and designed for your success!

¼ Page Ad in the Festival Program
$75

(4.25 x 5.5 or 5.5 x 4.25)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).

High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.

Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.

Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.

For Designed Ads, Please Provide to [email protected] :

•Business Name

•1-2 High-Quality Photos

•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered

Optional:

• Discount Code

• Irish Connection (if applicable)

• Additional Information

Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.

Simple, effective, and designed for your success!

Family Page
$30

Please provide all names to: [email protected]

Add a donation for Savannah Irish Festival Committee

$

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