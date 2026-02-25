2027 Savannah Irish Festival - Sponsorship Levels

(8.5 x 11)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).

High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.

Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.

Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.

For Designed Ads, Please Provide at [email protected] :

•Business Name

•1-2 High-Quality Photos

•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered

Optional:

• Discount Code

• Irish Connection (if applicable)

• Additional Information

Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.

Simple, effective, and designed for your success!