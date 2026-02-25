2027 Savannah Irish Festival - Sponsorship Levels

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About this event
● Naming rights: “[Your Company] presents the 2027 Savannah Irish Festival”
● Large logo on all printed materials, banner and website (with clickable link)
● 25 social media shoutouts across Instagram and Facebook (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Two full-color pages + bonus half-page ad in the program
● Business name mentioned on all podcast episodes (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Participate/co-host 3 podcast episodes (optional)
● Premier booth space in a high-traffic area (optional)
● Sponsor recognition from all stages
● 10 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP Tent)
● First right of refusal for 2028
● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Main Stage” and/or “Cultural Stage”
● Mention on podcast episodes throughout January 2027
● Full-page + half-page ad in the program
● 15 social media mentions (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Participate/co-host 1 podcast episode
● Large logo on stage banners and printed materials
● Sponsor recognition during stage programming
● Premier booth near your sponsored stage
● 6 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP tent)
● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Whiskey Tasting Experience”
● Logo on tasting tent signage & whiskey guide
● Full-page ad in the program
● 10 social media mentions (Oct 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Mention on 1 podcast episode (January 2027)
● Participate/co-host 1 podcast episode
● Option to provide branded tasting cups or koozies
● 4 VIP passes (free access to the Festival & VIP tent)
● Naming rights: “[Your Company] Little Leprechauns’ Lair”
● Large logo on website with clickable link
● Full-page ad in the program
● 10 social media mentions (Dec 2026 – Feb 2027)
● Opportunity to distribute branded giveaways or host activities
● Booth near the children’s area (optional)
● 4 VIP passes (free access to the Festival and VIP tent)
● Small logo on festival website
● Half-page ad in the program
● 2 social media mentions (Jan 2027)
● Booth space in vendor area (optional)
● Four - 2-day entry passes
Quarter-page ad in the program
● 1 social media mention (Feb 2027)
● Two – 2 day entry passes
● Naming rights: “Official Savannah Irish Podcast sponsored by [Your Company]”
● Half-page ad in the program
● 5 social media mentions (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Custom 30-second sponsor read on each podcast episode (Sept 2026 – Mar 2027)
● Small logo on podcast webpage & festival website (with link)
(8.5 x 11)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).
High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.
Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.
Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.
For Designed Ads, Please Provide at [email protected] :
•Business Name
•1-2 High-Quality Photos
•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered
Optional:
• Discount Code
• Irish Connection (if applicable)
• Additional Information
Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.
Simple, effective, and designed for your success!
(5.5 x 8.5 or 8.5 x 5.5)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).
High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.
Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.
Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.
For Designed Ads, Please Provide [email protected] :
•Business Name
•1-2 High-Quality Photos
•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered
Optional:
• Discount Code
• Irish Connection (if applicable)
• Additional Information
Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.
Simple, effective, and designed for your success!
(4.25 x 5.5 or 5.5 x 4.25)File Formats: Submit your ad in high-quality PDF or JPEG format, depending on the size you purchased (full, half, or quarter page).
High-Quality Images: Ensure all photos are high-resolution for crisp print reproduction.
Need Design Help? Don't have a graphic designer? No problem! The Savannah Irish Festival offers ad creation services for an additional $50.
Payment Information: Once you confirm your ad details, The Savannah Irish Festival Committee will send you a secure online invoice via Square for your ad placement and any design assistance requested.
For Designed Ads, Please Provide to [email protected] :
•Business Name
•1-2 High-Quality Photos
•Business Details: Address, Phone Number, Email, Services Offered
Optional:
• Discount Code
• Irish Connection (if applicable)
• Additional Information
Peace of Mind: Before printing, we'll send you a proof of your ad for final approval.
Simple, effective, and designed for your success!
$
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