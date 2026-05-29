COACH Rockwall Fundraising

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COACH Rockwall Fundraising

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2027 Senior Graduation

Basic Package: REQUIRED- cap, gown, tassle, diploma cover item
Basic Package: REQUIRED- cap, gown, tassle, diploma cover
$38.92

This basic package is required for each graduate:

-Navy Blue gown and cap.

-Gold Tassel

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo


Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.

This price includes sales tax

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ENRICHMENT Package item
ENRICHMENT Package
$300

This package is required for each graduate that is a COACH Rockwall Enrichment participant:

-Navy Blue gown and cap.

-Gold Tassel

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

-Gold stole with graduation year and COACH logo

- If earned, green cord

-the EXTRAS: senior celebration Friday, 2 events (food provided), graduation reception

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.

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ACTIVITIES-ONLY Package item
ACTIVITIES-ONLY Package
$450

This package is required for each graduate that is a COACH Rockwall Activities-Only participant:

-Navy Blue gown and cap.

-Gold Tassel

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

-Gold stole with graduation year and COACH logo

- If earned, green cord

-the EXTRAS: senior celebration Friday, 2 events (food provided), graduation reception

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.

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