2027 Senior Graduation

Offered by
About this shop
This basic package is required for each graduate:
-Navy Blue gown and cap.
-Gold Tassel
- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo
Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.
This price includes sales tax
This package is required for each graduate that is a COACH Rockwall Enrichment participant:
-Navy Blue gown and cap.
-Gold Tassel
- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo
-Gold stole with graduation year and COACH logo
- If earned, green cord
-the EXTRAS: senior celebration Friday, 2 events (food provided), graduation reception
- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo
Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.
This package is required for each graduate that is a COACH Rockwall Activities-Only participant:
-Navy Blue gown and cap.
-Gold Tassel
- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo
-Gold stole with graduation year and COACH logo
- If earned, green cord
-the EXTRAS: senior celebration Friday, 2 events (food provided), graduation reception
- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo
Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!