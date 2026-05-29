2027 Senior Graduation

This package is required for each graduate that is a COACH Rockwall Enrichment participant :

-Navy Blue gown and cap.

-Gold Tassel

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

-Gold stole with graduation year and COACH logo

- If earned, green cord

-the EXTRAS: senior celebration Friday, 2 events (food provided), graduation reception

- Diploma cover imprinted with COACH logo

Enter your graduate's size (height and weight) in the next step.