2027 Statewide Founders Day - EGAC Premiere Tables

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Friday Night Social Night & Delta Lounge, Rededication Ceremony, Crimson Collective Vendor Experience, and Founders Day Luncheon with Keynote Speaker Cheryl W. Turner, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Friday Night Social Night & Delta Lounge, Rededication Ceremony, Crimson Collective Vendor Experience, and Founders Day Luncheon with Keynote Speaker Cheryl W. Turner, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
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