Elk Grove Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Elk Grove Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About this event

2027 Statewide Founders Day - EGAC Premiere Tables

900 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA

EGAC Premiere Early Bird Seat [Purchase by June 1]
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Friday Night Social Night & Delta Lounge, Rededication Ceremony, Crimson Collective Vendor Experience, and Founders Day Luncheon with Keynote Speaker Cheryl W. Turner, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

EGAC Final Table Block [Purchase by June 20]
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This includes Friday Night Social Night & Delta Lounge, Rededication Ceremony, Crimson Collective Vendor Experience, and Founders Day Luncheon with Keynote Speaker Cheryl W. Turner, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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