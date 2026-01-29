Social Venture Partners International

2027 SVPI Global Summit

Mumbai

India

General Admission - Reduced Standard Rate (through Jun 30)
$100

*Gains access to general summit activities

General Admission: Supporter Rate
$650

*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance *Special acknowledgment for attendees who can contribute more (e.g., supporter ribbon, preferred seating)

General Admission: Champion Rate
$850

*An opportunity to make the Summit accessible for others who may need assistance *Includes added benefits, such as a special event or reception, premium materials, or a dedicated networking opportunity

General Admission: Summit Partner
$1,000

*For organizations or individuals who want to support the summit at the sponsorship entry level, while making it more accessible for others who may need assistance, with recognition as a “Summit Partner” *Listing in the program and on the website

Sponsorship Package: Title Sponsor (1 available)
$100,000

*Exclusive “Summit Title Sponsor” designation with prominent branding on event materials, banners, and website

*Speaking opportunity or opening address at the main event

*Complimentary registrations for up to 4 attendees

*Opportunity to display marketing materials at the summit

Sponsorship Package: Day Sponsor (2 available)
$40,000

*Sponsorship for either Day 1 or Day 2 programming

*Recognition as “Day Sponsor” with logo displayed prominently on all materials for the sponsored day

*Opportunity to host a workshop or breakout session *Complimentary registrations for 2 attendees

Sponsorship Package: Dinner Sponsor (3 available)
$25,000

*Exclusive branding at the sponsored Wednesday opening, Thursday community, or Friday celebratory dinners, with logos on dinner programs and recognition at the event

*Opportunity to provide branded gifts or giveaways to attendees at dinner tables

*Complimentary registration for 1 attendee

