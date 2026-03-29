2027 Symposium Vendors

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You're interested in selling at the Symposium.
Your registration already comes with a 10'x10' booth. If you need more space than that, add it here.
Your booth already comes with one 110volt outlet. If you need more, add them here.
If you need a 220V outlet for your booth, add it here.
Attend the banquet on Saturday evening. $50 per person.
Your registration already comes with two 8' long tables. If you require additional tables, add them here.
Your registration already comes with 4 chairs. If you require additional chairs, add them here.
Projector, Screen with Mic and Sound.
$
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