Oregon Association Of Woodturners

Hosted by

Oregon Association Of Woodturners

2027 Symposium Vendors

3700 Knox Butte Rd E

Albany, OR 97322, USA

Booth Registration
Free

You're interested in selling at the Symposium.

Additional Booth Space
$100

Your registration already comes with a 10'x10' booth. If you need more space than that, add it here.

Electrical - 110V
$32

Your booth already comes with one 110volt outlet. If you need more, add them here.

Electrical - 220V
$80

If you need a 220V outlet for your booth, add it here.

Saturday Banquet
$50

Attend the banquet on Saturday evening. $50 per person.

Tables
$11.50

Your registration already comes with two 8' long tables. If you require additional tables, add them here.

Chairs
$2.50

Your registration already comes with 4 chairs. If you require additional chairs, add them here.

Multimedia Package
$480

Projector, Screen with Mic and Sound.

Add a donation for Oregon Association Of Woodturners

$

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