GIG Cares

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GIG Cares

About this event

2027 Teen Summit

1850 Hotel Plaza Blvd

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA

The Family of 4 Bundle INSIDE
$1,605
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Inside facing room, 2 education passes, 2 observer passes, food included for all 4 members (breakfast and lunch)

The Family of 4 Bundle OUTSIDE
$1,465
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Outside facing room, 2 education passes, 2 observer passes, food included for all 4 members (breakfast and lunch)

Family of 3 Bundle INSIDE
$1,390
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Inside facing room, 2 education passes, 1 observer pass, food included for all 3 members (breakfast and lunch)

Family of 3 Bundle OUTSIDE
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Outside facing room, 2 education passes, 1 observer pass, food included for all 3 members (breakfast and lunch)

The Duo INSIDE
$1,175
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Inside facing room, 2 education passes, food included for both members (breakfast and lunch)

The Duo OUTSIDE
$1,035
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Outside facing room, 2 education passes, food included for both members (breakfast and lunch)

Education Pass
$305

Access to all session and food for 1 person. No room included.

Observer Pass
$245

Non-Session activities and food for 1 person (bowling excluded).

Bowling Pass
$55

One person cost. Includes bowling ticket, food, and mandatory shoe rental

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