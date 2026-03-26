2027 Teen Summit

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About this event
Inside facing room, 2 education passes, 2 observer passes, food included for all 4 members (breakfast and lunch)
Outside facing room, 2 education passes, 2 observer passes, food included for all 4 members (breakfast and lunch)
Inside facing room, 2 education passes, 1 observer pass, food included for all 3 members (breakfast and lunch)
Outside facing room, 2 education passes, 1 observer pass, food included for all 3 members (breakfast and lunch)
Inside facing room, 2 education passes, food included for both members (breakfast and lunch)
Outside facing room, 2 education passes, food included for both members (breakfast and lunch)
Access to all session and food for 1 person. No room included.
Non-Session activities and food for 1 person (bowling excluded).
One person cost. Includes bowling ticket, food, and mandatory shoe rental
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