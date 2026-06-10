2027: TMBA 9th Annual Awards and Installation Gala

A Diamond Sponsorship includes the following:

❖ Recognition on the TMBA website as “Diamond Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖ Preferred Seating and 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖ Table signage at 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖ Event signage at 2027 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖ Recognition from the stage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖ A full-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program (Choice of inside cover or back cover)