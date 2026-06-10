A golden "gala" title is prominently displayed in the foreground against a black background with a repeating art deco pattern.
Thurgood Marshall Bar Association

Hosted by

Thurgood Marshall Bar Association

About this event

2027: TMBA 9th Annual Awards and Installation Gala

The Irvine Marriot

18000 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612

General Admission
$200

Your ticket includes full access to all gala activities, including the photo booth, a complimentary drink, dining, and entertainment.

VIP Admission
$250

Your VIP ticket includes the following: (1) Priority entry and reserved seating; (2) Access to the VIP-only area; and (3) Full admission to all activities, a photobooth, dining, complimentary drinks and entertainment.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000

A Diamond Sponsorship includes the following:

❖     Recognition on the TMBA website as “Diamond Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Preferred Seating and 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala  

❖     Table signage at 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Event signage at 2027 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Recognition from the stage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     A full-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program (Choice of inside cover or back cover) 

Platinum Sponsorship
$7,500

A Platinum Sponsorship includes the following:

❖     Recognition on the TMBA website as “Platinum Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Preferred Seating and 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala  

❖     Table signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Event signage at 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Recognition from the stage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     A full-page color ad in premium location in 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

A Gold Sponsorship includes the following:

❖     Recognition on the TMBA website as “Gold Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Preferred Seating and 8 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala  

❖     Table signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     A full-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

A Silver Sponsorship includes the following:

❖     Recognition on the TMBA website as “Silver Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Preferred Seating and 4 tickets to the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     A half-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500

A Bronze Sponsorship includes the following:

❖    Preferred Seating and 2 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖    Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖    Recognition in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program

Affiliate/Community Sponsorship
$1,000

Friend of TMBA (available to bar associations, non-profit organizations and non-legal entities)

❖    2 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖   Recognition in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program

Table Sponsorship
$2,000

A Table Sponsorship includes the following:

❖     10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala

❖     Recognition in the Gala program

Government/Non-Profit
$150

Your ticket includes full access to all gala activities, including the photobooth, a complimentary drink, dining and entertainment.

Student Ticket Sponsorship
$75

Must be enrolled in a law school program.

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