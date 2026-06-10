2027: TMBA 9th Annual Awards and Installation Gala

About this event
18000 Von Karman Avenue, Irvine, CA 92612
Your ticket includes full access to all gala activities, including the photo booth, a complimentary drink, dining, and entertainment.
Your VIP ticket includes the following: (1) Priority entry and reserved seating; (2) Access to the VIP-only area; and (3) Full admission to all activities, a photobooth, dining, complimentary drinks and entertainment.
A Diamond Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ Recognition on the TMBA website as “Diamond Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Preferred Seating and 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Table signage at 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Event signage at 2027 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Recognition from the stage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ A full-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program (Choice of inside cover or back cover)
A Platinum Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ Recognition on the TMBA website as “Platinum Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Preferred Seating and 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Table signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Event signage at 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Recognition from the stage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ A full-page color ad in premium location in 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program
A Gold Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ Recognition on the TMBA website as “Gold Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Preferred Seating and 8 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Table signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ A full-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program
A Silver Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ Recognition on the TMBA website as “Silver Sponsor” for the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Preferred Seating and 4 tickets to the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ A half-page color ad in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program
A Bronze Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ Preferred Seating and 2 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Event signage at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Recognition in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program
Friend of TMBA (available to bar associations, non-profit organizations and non-legal entities)
❖ 2 tickets to 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Recognition in the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala program
A Table Sponsorship includes the following:
❖ 10-person table at the 2027 TMBA Annual Awards and Installation Gala
❖ Recognition in the Gala program
Your ticket includes full access to all gala activities, including the photobooth, a complimentary drink, dining and entertainment.
Must be enrolled in a law school program.
$
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