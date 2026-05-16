Western Colorado Horticultural Society

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Western Colorado Horticultural Society

About this event

2027 Western Colorado Horticultural Society Conference and Tradeshow

159 Main St

Grand Junction, CO 81501

Individual Membership/Conference Attendance WITH lunch
$130
Available until Jan 4

This package includes 1 individual membership to attend conference, 1 Wednesday lunch ticket, 1 Thursday lunch ticket

Individual Membership/Conference Attendance WITHOUT lunch
$90

Membership includes entry to the conference and tradeshow for one person on Wednesday January 20th and Thursday January 21st. Lunch tickets not included.

Bus Tour Ticket - January 19th 2027
$65

Sit back and enjoy, while we drive and show you what others are doing in various horticultural fields. Lunch will be provided. This is an all day event. Attendees will meet at GJ Convention Center at 8am January 20th, 2026.


*Tickets will be checked at the first stop - you may follow in your own vehicle but you still need to purchase a ticket.

Banquet Dinner - Thursday January 21st
$70
Available until Jan 4

The banquet dinner is a night of celebration and socializing with old and new friends. There will be local wine, cider and beer to enjoy. Limited space available.


Happy Hour will begin at 6pm, dinner at 7pm on Thursday January 21st.

VENDOR 10ft x 10ft booth - one table
$500

All booth spaces include chairs, tablecloths and one electrical outlet.


Vendors do not need to purchase individual memberships for attending the conference. Lunch tickets sold separately

VENDOR 20ft x 10ft booth - two tables
$800

All booth spaces include chairs, tablecloths and one electrical outlet.


Vendors do not need to purchase individual memberships for attending the conference. Lunch tickets sold separately

SPONSORSHIP - Title
$3,000

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) WCHS memberships/conference tickets, and (4) banquet tickets*.


Additionally, The Title Sponsor will receive high visibility signage throughout the conference and special recognition. As well as a free display booth and a full-page Program Ad with Badge logo on name cards.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.

SPONSORSHIP - Diamond level
$1,800

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) memberships/conference tickets, (2) banquet tickets* & banner signage. As well as a free display booth.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.

SPONSORSHIP - Platinum level
$1,400

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets and (2) Banquet Tickets*.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.

SPONSORSHIP - Gold level
$700

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets.

*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.

SPONSORSHIP - Silver level
$300

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.

SPONSORSHIP - Bronze level
$150

Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.

Lunch Ticket - WEDNESDAY January 20th
$25
Available until Jan 4

Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.

Lunch Ticket - THURSDAY January 21st
$25
Available until Jan 4

Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.

Program Ad - Full page inside cover
$600
Available until Dec 18

Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.

Program Ad - Full Page
$450
Available until Dec 18

Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.

Program Ad - Half Page
$300
Available until Dec 18

Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.

Program Ad - Quarter Page
$150
Available until Dec 18

Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.

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