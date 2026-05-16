2027 Western Colorado Horticultural Society Conference and Tradeshow

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About this event
This package includes 1 individual membership to attend conference, 1 Wednesday lunch ticket, 1 Thursday lunch ticket
Membership includes entry to the conference and tradeshow for one person on Wednesday January 20th and Thursday January 21st. Lunch tickets not included.
Sit back and enjoy, while we drive and show you what others are doing in various horticultural fields. Lunch will be provided. This is an all day event. Attendees will meet at GJ Convention Center at 8am January 20th, 2026.
*Tickets will be checked at the first stop - you may follow in your own vehicle but you still need to purchase a ticket.
The banquet dinner is a night of celebration and socializing with old and new friends. There will be local wine, cider and beer to enjoy. Limited space available.
Happy Hour will begin at 6pm, dinner at 7pm on Thursday January 21st.
All booth spaces include chairs, tablecloths and one electrical outlet.
Vendors do not need to purchase individual memberships for attending the conference. Lunch tickets sold separately
All booth spaces include chairs, tablecloths and one electrical outlet.
Vendors do not need to purchase individual memberships for attending the conference. Lunch tickets sold separately
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) WCHS memberships/conference tickets, and (4) banquet tickets*.
Additionally, The Title Sponsor will receive high visibility signage throughout the conference and special recognition. As well as a free display booth and a full-page Program Ad with Badge logo on name cards.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (4) lunch tickets per day*, (4) memberships/conference tickets, (2) banquet tickets* & banner signage. As well as a free display booth.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets and (2) Banquet Tickets*.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated. This level includes (2) lunch tickets per day* and (2) memberships/conference tickets.
*Meal benefits of this package are not included if purchased after Jan. 4th.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.
Sponsorship plays a big role in the board's ability to provide an excellent conference as we always strive to do. Your sponsorship and or donation is greatly appreciated.
Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.
Conveniently join us for buffet lunch at the convention center.
Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.
Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.
Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.
Advertise your business in our printed conference program given to every attendee. Deadline Dec. 18.
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