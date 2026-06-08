2027 Women's Council of Realtors Election

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About this event
This includes lunch and networking with our Partners
For members attending solely to participate in the 2027 Governing Board election. The election will begin promptly at 12:00 PM. Registration for this ticket does not include the lunch and networking portion of the event. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in before voting begins.
If you are a first time attendee to a Women's Council event, we welcome you to come check us out at the Member price.
We welcome you to become a member of our network for special member pricing!
Thank you for being a Platinum sponsor! You receive 2 tickets as part of your Partner package. Please register both guests!
Thank you for being a Gold sponsor! You receive 1 ticket as part of your Partner package.
Thank you for being a Silver sponsor!
Thank you for being a Bronze Sponsor!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!