WLS 2027 Pledge to Sponsor Form

Hosted by
About this event
Includes: 5-minute sponsor address during the Summit, Recognition in opening & closing remarks, Company name included on VP’s website, Announced on all media opportunities, Promotional materials disbursed, Name on all printed/digital signage, Name displayed at event table, Table of 8 with preferred seating, Full-page ad in event program, Vendor table, and A digital honorary Women’s LeadHERship Summit badge
Includes: Name on all printed/digital ads, Name displayed at event table, Table of 8 with preferred seating, Full-page ad in event program, Vendor table, Company name included on VP’s website, Promotional materials disbursed, and A digital honorary Women’s LeadHERship Summit badge
Includes: Name on rotation on social media, Name displayed at event table, Table of 8, Half-page ad in event program, Company name included on VP’s website, and Promotional materials disbursed
Includes: Name on rotation on social media, Name displayed at event table, Table of 8, and Company name included on VP’s website
Following our record-breaking year, we want to ensure you have the best chance to secure a seat for our next gathering. For 2027, we will again offer limited first come, first served General Admission tickets.
Register here to join our official interest list; you will be the first to receive the notification the moment this limited batch of tickets becomes available.
Looking for a Guaranteed Way to Attend in 2027? Because individual General Admission reaches capacity in record time, pledging a 2027 Sponsorship or Full Table (8 seats) today is the only way to bypass the limited release and anchor your commitment for next year. This ensures your organization remains at the heart of this movement while providing a guaranteed experience for your team.
Next Steps: Please indicate your interest in the form below or contact [email protected] for more information on 2027 partnership levels.
Please Note: Joining the interest list ensures you receive notification of the limited ticket release but does not constitute a confirmed registration. Tickets will be available only until the limited allocation is reached.
We believe in the power of this community. Thank you for choosing to lead with us!
Valley Partners is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Your contributions directly support local economic growth and the advancement of women in leadership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!