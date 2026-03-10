2030 Appointee Sendoff Banquet

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Please note: all attendees 12 years of age and older (including Appointees) must purchase an adult ticket.
This price is for non NIPC members. If you plan to join the parents' club, please do so first, and then purchase your ticket at the lower rate below.
This ticket price is for our members only. If you have a paid-for membership, please use this link to purchase your discounted ticket.
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