USAFA N IL Parents Club

Hosted by

USAFA N IL Parents Club

About this event

2030 Appointee Sendoff Banquet

247 N York St

Elmhurst, IL 60126, USA

Adult Ticket-Non NIPC Member
$45

Please note: all attendees 12 years of age and older (including Appointees) must purchase an adult ticket.


This price is for non NIPC members. If you plan to join the parents' club, please do so first, and then purchase your ticket at the lower rate below.

Adult Ticket-NIPC Member
$40

This ticket price is for our members only. If you have a paid-for membership, please use this link to purchase your discounted ticket.

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