2036 Coalition Fund

Offered by
About this shop
If all you can give is your time and energy, join Team FOOTWORK to help with the boots-on-the-ground labor of building the new and permanent Camp Oak Hallows.
Is your heart and soul in performing and fine arts? COH needs professionals, amateurs, hobbyists, and appreciators of all stagecraft together to construct three unique buildings for the new permanent campus:
The Soundcastle athletic arena stadium, equipped with state-of-the-art Marching Music resource technology and designated offices for the largest competitive academic organizations in Texas
The Globe stage theater-in-the-round with rustic and minimalist fixtures
The Fine Arts Center (donor name TBD) with two auditoriums, band and choir halls, a Black Box theater, full locker rooms, dormitories, scene shops, and tradecraft "storefronts" for cosmetics, hair, nails, tailoring, instruments and repair, and more
Select your Support Tier:
Morado ($8) - Engraved brick Pathstone and invitation to Grand Opening ceremony
Indigo ($25) - Limited edition T-shirt
Azul ($150) - Invitation to full 3-day Grand Opening Weekend
Verde ($300) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Small Area (bench, gate...)
Amarillo ($500) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Medium Area (garden, gazebo...)
Naranja ($800) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Large Area (pavilion, trail, study...)
Rojo ($1000) - Engraved dedication plaque on a small structure (cabin, hallway, wing...)
Do not give more than $1000 in this manner.
Are you a professional or advanced volunteer in Health Education, Accessibility, Resources, and Training? Join Team HEART and make your mark on the future!
Select your Support Tier:
Morado ($8) - Engraved brick Pathstone and invitation to Grand Opening ceremony
Indigo ($25) - Limited edition T-shirt
Azul ($150) - Invitation to full 3-day Grand Opening Weekend
Verde ($300) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Small Area (bench, gate...)
Amarillo ($500) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Medium Area (garden, gazebo...)
Naranja ($800) - Engraved dedication plaque on a Large Area (pavilion, trail, study...)
Rojo ($1000) - Engraved dedication plaque on a small structure (cabin, hallway, wing...)
Do not give more than $1000 in this manner.
If your brawn is in your brain, join Team OPENWORLD and contribute to the Universal "Hive" Library of COH's new permanent campus. Contact [email protected] for more details.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!