Welcome to the 2023 Long Island Dodgers 50/50 raffle! This year to help with team expenses we will be hosting our second 50/50 raffle. The raffle winner will be announced via live stream at 6pm on Thursday February 16th. Each ticket purchased gets split in half, $10 goes to the player of your choice to lower that players expenses, the other $10 will go into a pot. The person with the matching raffle ticket that gets called will win everything in the pot. There will only be one winner, thank you!