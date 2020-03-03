ESM Charitable Group Donations

Our annual Emerald Society membership dues pay for the “day to day” of conducting charitable business (i.e.: fees, printing costs, etc.). We take great care to separate these dues from charitable donations, so all money raised and donated goes directly to our selected causes. In 2024, we are asking for an “annual appeal”, in addition to our annual dues. If you wish to contribute above your base dues, that money will go to support that specific cause.





The following are several examples of what you can choose to support:

Emerald (memorial) Fund : Flowers and sympathy cards for member funerals.

Forever Remembered Fund : Gift Card support for MN Law Enforcement and their families in need.

Heritage Fund : Direct support of our cause to provide a bagpipe band for LODD.

General Donation : Used for charitable causes the board has determined needs to be met.

Fitz Scholarship Fund : Used to supplement our annual donation to the Center for Irish Music’s Timothy J. Fitzgerald Memorial Scholarship.

Your donation to the ESM Charitable Group, Inc. is fully tax deductible.

Here is more information ...