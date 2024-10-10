2025 Hart Choir Disneyland Trip

This page is for students and chaperones to make payments for the Hart Choir Disneyland trip taking place from Thursday March 13 to Saturday March 15, 2025. Please only make a payment after you have received email confirmation that your registration has been accepted. The payment schedule is as follows:
Payment Type
Due Date
Amount
Non-Refundable Registration Deposit for all students and chaperones
Now - Sept. 13, 2024
$100 paid via Zeffy, the Booster’s online payment store. Payments can be made via bank account or credit card with no fees.
Second Payment Due
Oct. 10th, 2024
$350/students, $200/chaperones
(Pay with Zeffy or check)
Final Payment Due
Nov. 4th, 2024
$TBD/students, $200/chaperones
(Pay with Zeffy or check)
Grace period for final payment
Nov. 15th, 2024
Remaining unpaid balance