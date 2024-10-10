Thomas Hart Music Boosters
2025 Hart Choir Disneyland Trip

Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

This page is for students and chaperones to make payments for the Hart Choir Disneyland trip taking place from Thursday March 13 to Saturday March 15, 2025.  Please only make a payment after you have received email confirmation that your registration has been accepted.  The payment schedule is as follows:


Payment Type

Due Date

Amount

Non-Refundable Registration Deposit for all students and chaperones

Now - Sept. 13, 2024

$100 paid via Zeffy, the Booster’s online payment store.  Payments can be made via bank account or credit card with no fees.

Second Payment Due

Oct. 10th, 2024

$350/students, $200/chaperones

(Pay with Zeffy or check)

Final Payment Due

Nov. 4th, 2024

$TBD/students, $200/chaperones

(Pay with Zeffy or check)

Grace period for final payment

Nov. 15th, 2024

Remaining unpaid balance

