Chinese Rainbow Network

Hosted by

Chinese Rainbow Network

About this event

2096

Armory

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Early Bird Admission
$15
Available until May 20

$15 Early bird pricing for general admission. Same as GA — Includes a surprise gift — choose one while supplies last: a CRN pin or a pack of Si Mei Spicy Bobo Chicken seasoning.

Milk tea, beverages, and merchandise sponsored by Fantuan App will be available at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis.

Available until May 20.

General Admission
$18

General admission seating. Includes a surprise gift — choose one while supplies last: a CRN pin or a pack of Si Mei Spicy Bobo Chicken seasoning.

Milk tea, beverages, and merchandise sponsored by Fantuan App will be available at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis.

CRN Pride Supporter Admission
$53

CRN Pride Supporter. Includes everything in General Admission, plus a donation to CRN with the 2026 Pride Supporter Gift Pack:

  • Ride with Pride T-shirt
  • Scarf
  • CRN socks
  • Large tote bag
  • CRN sports towel
For Team and Fam Only
$18

General admission seating for 2096 team members, family, and friends. Limited Quantity. Code required to waive fee.

Add a donation for Chinese Rainbow Network

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