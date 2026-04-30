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About this event
$15 Early bird pricing for general admission. Same as GA — Includes a surprise gift — choose one while supplies last: a CRN pin or a pack of Si Mei Spicy Bobo Chicken seasoning.
Milk tea, beverages, and merchandise sponsored by Fantuan App will be available at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis.
Available until May 20.
General admission seating. Includes a surprise gift — choose one while supplies last: a CRN pin or a pack of Si Mei Spicy Bobo Chicken seasoning.
Milk tea, beverages, and merchandise sponsored by Fantuan App will be available at the venue on a first-come, first-served basis.
CRN Pride Supporter. Includes everything in General Admission, plus a donation to CRN with the 2026 Pride Supporter Gift Pack:
General admission seating for 2096 team members, family, and friends. Limited Quantity. Code required to waive fee.
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