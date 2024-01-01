2024 Greyt Walkathon

Supporters Like You...

...help us support dogs like 4-year-old JUNIPER, who came to us from a shelter in California after being hit by a car as the owner could no longer care for her. She's still looking for her next forever or foster home.



And LIZZY, a friendly girl who needs a forever home who can keep her active mind occupied and where she can continue the training she works on with our volunteer trainers.



And this year's Walkathon Mascot, ANNIE, who was rescued from the American Lurcher Project in Ohio. Annie is an active, outgoing, smart, fun girl. She loves to play and keep busy. Being a lurcher, she has a higher endurance than your typical greyhound. Annie knows a number of commands and loves to learn and keep busy. She does enjoy her naps as well. Annie would love a forever home with an experienced adult home with a fenced yard. Annie is fine out walking seeing other dogs, and needs to be the only dog in the home. She would make a great hiking buddy.



WHILE OUR COSTS HAVE GONE UP, OUR HEARTS REMAIN THE SAME...

...as we are drawn to take in more dogs from different areas. Last year we brought in 46 dogs, and found forever homes for 70. It costs about $40 a month to feed a dog. Our transport and vetting costs averaged $1,700 per dog, and our total veterinary care expense was over $85,000.



You are the reason we can continue to do this important work - please help us help these dogs in need.







