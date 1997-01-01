Join the Catawissa Creek Restoration Association

Established in 1997 the Catawissa Creek Restoration Association (CCRA) aims to reduce and/or eliminate the sources of acid mine drainage (AMD) and restore water quality and viable fishery.





By becoming a member of the CCRA, your membership fee assists in furthering the mission of clean creek water and opening public access points along the Catawissa Creek.





The CCRA meets monthly every Thursday via Zoom or in person at the Columbia County Conservation District. You will be added to the meeting email invites when you join. Members are not required to attend meetings.





We truly appreciate your support and donations.