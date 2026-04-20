LIONS MD20K2

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LIONS MD20K2

About this event

20K2.DG.Mulry.Testimonial.6.6.26

2000 Ocean Pkwy

Wantagh, NY 11793, USA

All Guests
$100

DO NOT pay the optional $17 fee. Use the DROPDOWN that shows the fee, go down to "Other" in the dropdown and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District.

Inside Front or Back Cover Journal Ad
$300

Please email [email protected] whether you would like Front or Back Inside Cover - limited availability!! DO NOT pay the optional $51 fee. Use the DROPDOWN that shows the fee, go down to "Other" in the dropdown and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District.

Full page Ad
$125

Please email your ad ready copy to [email protected]. DO NOT pay the optional $21.25 fee. Use the DROPDOWN that shows the fee, go down to "Other" in the dropdown and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District.

Half Page Ad
$75

Please email your ad ready copy to [email protected]. DO NOT pay the optional $12.75 fee. Use the DROPDOWN that shows the fee, go down to "Other" in the dropdown and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District.

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Please email your ad ready copy to [email protected]. DO NOT pay the optional $8.50 fee. Use the DROPDOWN that shows the fee, go down to "Other" in the dropdown and put in the number "0". If you put in the number 0 you will NOT be charged the fee. The fee does NOT go to the District.

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