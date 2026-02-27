20th Anniversary Reception

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About this event
Be among the first to secure your seat at a special early bird rate.
Your Early Bird ticket includes:
• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to engage with community leaders and supporters
By purchasing early, you are helping us build momentum toward our $200,000 goal and ensuring CARE Complex continues serving thousands in our community.
Limited availability. Once sold out, tickets increase to $100.
Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating 20 years of service and investing in the next 20 years of impact.
Your ticket includes:
• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to support critical services for individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability
Every ticket purchased directly supports CARE Complex’s daily operations and housing stability programs.
If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support CARE Complex, you can purchase a ticket for a CARE team member or a client we serve.
Your generosity helps ensure the people closest to the mission can be part of this milestone celebration while also supporting the services that provide stability and hope for individuals in our community.
PRESENTING SPONSOR – (Exclusive - 1 Available)
This level positions them as a long-term legacy partner.
IMPACT SPONSOR – (2 Available)
COCKTAIL SPONSOR – (1 Available)
• Logo placement on event materials, bar area, with signature drink
• 6 event tickets
• Half-page recognition in digital program
• Social media recognition (1 post)
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition from podium
APPETIZER SPONSOR – (1 Available)
• Logo placement on event materials, all food trays, with signature appetizer
• 6 event tickets
• Half-page recognition in digital program
• Social media recognition (1 post)
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition from podium
FRIENDS OF CARE –(5 Available)
• Name/logo listed on event materials
• 4 event tickets
• Social media group recognition post
• Quarter-page recognition in physical program
10 tickets
Each Ticket Includes:
• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to engage with community leaders and supporters
By purchasing early, you are helping us build momentum toward our $200,000 goal and ensuring CARE Complex continues serving thousands in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!