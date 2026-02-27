Homeless Helpers

Hosted by

Homeless Helpers

About this event

20th Anniversary Reception

3772 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA

Early Bird Special
$85
Available until Apr 30

Be among the first to secure your seat at a special early bird rate.


Your Early Bird ticket includes:

• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to engage with community leaders and supporters


By purchasing early, you are helping us build momentum toward our $200,000 goal and ensuring CARE Complex continues serving thousands in our community.


Limited availability. Once sold out, tickets increase to $100.

General Admission
$100

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating 20 years of service and investing in the next 20 years of impact.


Your ticket includes:

• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to support critical services for individuals experiencing homelessness and housing instability


Every ticket purchased directly supports CARE Complex’s daily operations and housing stability programs.

Gift a Ticket
$85

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support CARE Complex, you can purchase a ticket for a CARE team member or a client we serve.


Your generosity helps ensure the people closest to the mission can be part of this milestone celebration while also supporting the services that provide stability and hope for individuals in our community.

Presenting Sponsor
$35,000

PRESENTING SPONSOR – (Exclusive - 1 Available) 

  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all event materials
  • Premier logo placement on invitations, website, step & repeat, and signage
  • Opportunity to give brief remarks during program
  • 12 event tickets (VIP reserved seating area)
  • Full-page recognition in digital program
  • Social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts)
  • Logo included in event press release 
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • Permanent plaque recognition on the Care Complex Donor Wall
  • Permanent spot-on website as the 2026 presenting sponsor
  • Exclusive invitation to private donor wall unveiling ceremony
  • Private tour of Care Complex for leadership team
  • First right of renewal for 2027 Presenting Sponsor

This level positions them as a long-term legacy partner.

Impact Sponsor
$25,000

IMPACT SPONSOR – (2 Available) 

  • Prominent logo placement on event materials
  • 8 event tickets
  • Half-page recognition in digital program
  • Social media recognition (2 posts)
  • Logo on event signage
  • Recognition during program
  • Permanent plaque recognition on the Care Complex Donor Wall
  • Spot-on website as the 2026 Impact sponsor
  • Invitation to exclusive donor appreciation reception (post-event, small gathering at Care)
  • Private tour opportunity
Cocktail Sponsor
$10,500

COCKTAIL SPONSOR – (1 Available) 

• Logo placement on event materials, bar area, with signature drink
• 6 event tickets
• Half-page recognition in digital program
• Social media recognition (1 post)
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition from podium


Appetizer Sponsor
$10,500

APPETIZER SPONSOR – (1 Available) 

• Logo placement on event materials, all food trays, with signature appetizer
• 6 event tickets
• Half-page recognition in digital program
• Social media recognition (1 post)
• Logo on event signage
• Recognition from podium

Friends of CARE
$5,000

FRIENDS OF CARE –(5 Available)

• Name/logo listed on event materials
• 4 event tickets
• Social media group recognition post
• Quarter-page recognition in physical program

Group Tickets
$850

10 tickets


Each Ticket Includes:

• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration
• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers
• Access to auction items and program
• Opportunity to engage with community leaders and supporters


By purchasing early, you are helping us build momentum toward our $200,000 goal and ensuring CARE Complex continues serving thousands in our community.


Add a donation for Homeless Helpers

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!