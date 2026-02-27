20th Anniversary Reception

Be among the first to secure your seat at a special early bird rate.





Your Early Bird ticket includes:

• Admission to the 20th Anniversary Celebration

• Cocktail reception with drinks and appetizers

• Access to auction items and program

• Opportunity to engage with community leaders and supporters





By purchasing early, you are helping us build momentum toward our $200,000 goal and ensuring CARE Complex continues serving thousands in our community.





Limited availability. Once sold out, tickets increase to $100.