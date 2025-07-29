Girls Incorporated Of Long Island

Hosted by

Girls Incorporated Of Long Island

About this event

Add a donation for Girls Incorporated Of Long Island

$

Sales closed

Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala

99 Quaker Meeting House Rd

Farmingdale, NY 11735, USA

VIP Speakeasy Admission
$400

Grants admission to our Speakeasy VIP Reception prior to the gala. Gala admission included.

Standard Admission
$250

Grants admission to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala 6:30-10pm

Non-Profit Discounted Rate
$150

We're happy to offer a reduced rate of $150 for our nonprofit partners and community organizations. This includes employees of a verified 501(c)(3) organization as well as educators.

Full Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table of 10 for our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala

⭐️ Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Exclusive recognition as Presenting Sponsor

12 tickets to to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & VIP Reception

Full-page PREMIUM PLACEMENT digital journal ad

Prominent logo on all event promotional materials including: Social media, email marketing, and website

30-second presentation video

Press releases & media announcements

Logo on event signage

Strong Sponsorship
$15,000

10 tickets to to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & VIP Reception

Full-page Digital Journal Ad

Prominent Logo on all Event Promotional Materials including: Social media, Email marketing, and Website

Press Releases & Media Announcements

Logo on Event Signage

Smart Sponsorship
$10,000

10 tickets to to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & VIP Reception

Full-page Digital Journal Ad

Logo on Invitation

Social Media Marketing

Logo on Event Signage

Bold Sponsorship
$5,000

5 tickets to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & VIP Reception

Full-page Digital Journal Ad

Social Media Marketing

Logo on Event Signage

Champion for Girls Sponsorship
$2,500

3 Tickets to to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & our VIP reception

Social Media Marketing

Logo on Event Signage

Speakeasy Reception Sponsorship
$2,000

Includes 2 tickets to our Roaring Twenties 20th Anniversary Gala & our VIP reception.

Logo on Event Signage in VIP Lounge

Full-page Digital Journal Ad

Ex.: Gift Bag Sponsor

Entertainment Sponsor

Music Sponsor

Cocktail Sponsor

Full Page Journal Ad
$1,000

Full-page (5.25”x 8.25”) Logo Due by 10/1

Half Page Journal Ad
$500

Half-page (5.25”x 4”) $250 Logo Due by 10/1

Raffle Sheet
$20

Each Raffle Sheet is $20

GILI Bandana
$15

Girls Inc of Long Island Bandana

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!