20th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay at JW Marriott Starr Pass and a 50 Minute Couples Massage
Starting bid
Cactus - handcrafted by Studio One Alumni Ryli Johnson
1 - $50 Pecan Lake Entertainment Gift Card
1 - Big O Tires Full Synthetic Oil Change $60 value
1 - Free Large Specialty Pizza $25 value
2 - In-N-Out Meals $25 value
2 - $25 Prep & Pastry Gift Cards
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
1 Necklace and Earring Set
Value: $120.00
Starting bid
1 Autographed Photo Cardinals #9 BJ Ojulari
1 Certificate of Authenticity
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
7 - 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)
Value: $3,150.00
Starting bid
7 - 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)
Value: $3,600.00
Starting bid
Exclusive Family Portrait Experience
Luxury Hotel Stay in New York, Miami, or Newport Beach
Value: $5,000.00
Starting bid
1 Year Couples Membership
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
2 Guest Passes
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
1 Carload Pass
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
2 - Classic Season Subscriptions
1 - XL Shirt
1 - Magnet
2 - Stickers
Value:$466.00
Starting bid
2 - Odysea Aquarium Admission Tickets
2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes
2 - Phoenix Zoo Admission Tickets
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
4 - i.d.e.a. Museum Admission Tickets
2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes
1 - 2 Adult/2 Kids Pass for Desert Botanical Gardens
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
2 - Out of Africa Admission Tickets
2 - Admit Two Arizona Museum of Natural History Passes
2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
4 - Value Basket Passes
4 - Ice Cream Scoop Passes
2 - Small Shirts
3 - Stuffed Foods
3 - Rubber Ducks
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Car Cleaning Kit
3 - Big O Tires Full Synthetic Oil Changes
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
1 - 60 Minutes of Unlimited Play Certificate
1 each of Smartphone Tripod, Cup, Pen, Hackey Sack,
Sunglasses, Bracelet, Keychain, Mini Frisbee, and candy
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
2 - Ben’s Bikes Bicycle Tune Up Certificates
1 - Model Bicycle
Value: $220.00
Starting bid
1 Necklace and Earring Set
Value: $175.00
Starting bid
1 - Tea Mug with Loose Leaf Infuser
4 - Bags Loose Leaf Tea
Value: $50.00
Starting bid
4 - Reid Park Zoo Admission Passes
5 - Golf N Stuff Miniature Golf Passes
Value: $135.00
Starting bid
4 - Lava Island All Day Passes
4 - Golf N Stuff Miniature Golf Passes
Value: $140.00
Starting bid
2 - Papa Johns Large Specialty Pizza Certificates
4 - Cinemark Movie Passes
1 - 6 Pack Crumbl Cookies
Value $125.00
Starting bid
2 - $25 BJ's Restaurant Gift Cards
2 - Gaslight Theater Tickets
2 - $20 Screamery Gift Cards
1 - Frei Brothers Sonoran Reserve Chardonay
2 - Wine Glasses
1 - Snuggly Blanket
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
2 - $40 Roadies Game Cards
2 - Laser Tag Passes
1 - Roadhouse Cinemas Popcorn
Value: $110.00
Starting bid
2 - Papa John’s Large Specialty Pizzas
4 - The Loft Cinema Admission Passes
2 - Medium Popcorn
Value: $110.00
Starting bid
2 - Baseline Reserve Tickets
Value $120.00
Starting bid
1 - $150 Certificate for Symmetrcally Beautiful by Salina
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
2 - $20 Baggins Certificates
2 - $15 Beyond Bread Certificates
Value: $70.00
Starting bid
1 - JBL Tune 720BT wireless headphones
1 - JBL GO4 portable Speaker
Value: $130.00
Starting bid
5 - $10 Outback Steakhouse Certtificates
4 - Cinemark Guest Passes
Value: $100.00
Starting bid
4 - $50 off Top Golf Game Play Cards
1 - Golfer Statue
Value: $210.00
Starting bid
1 - 4 Piece Sauce Dispenser
1 - 20 Piece Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set
1 - Parini Condiment Tray
1 - Meatmeet Smart Thermometer
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
2 - Adult Admissions for 2027
Value: 75.00
Starting bid
4 - Galaxy Theatres Movie Passes
1 - Bag of Skittles
1 - Bag of Life Saver Gummies
1 - Bag of Garrett Popcorn
Value: $70.00
Starting bid
2 - $100 Pet Sitting Certificates
1 - Free Emergency or Specialty Exam Certificate
1 - $100 Any Service Certificate
2 - Dog Toys
2 - Tennis Balls
1 - 4pack Purina Busy Chews
Value: $550.00
Starting bid
1 - Trader Joes Cooler
1 each of Scandinavian Swimmers, Fried Shallots, Butter Almond Thins, Pickle Chips, Dubai Style Chocolate, Green Olive Flats, Tortilla Chips, Linguini, Green Tea, Marinara Sauce, Jalapeno Limeade Hatch Valley Salsa, Jalapeno Sauce
Value:$60.00
Starting bid
2 - General Admission Passes
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
2 - $25 Bisbee Breakfast Club Gift Cards
1 - $25 Amazon Gift Card
Value: $75.00
Starting bid
1 - Ceramic Pour Over Coffee Pot
1 - Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
1 - $25 Starbucks card
1 - $25 Dutch Bros Card
1 - Bottle Espresso Martini
1 - Pack Cafe Miramundo
Value: $160.00
Starting bid
1 - Total Wine Wine Tasting Certificate
1 - Iter 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
1 - 19 Crimes Cali Rose Gold
1 - Double Black Zinfandel
1 - Corkscrew Wine Opener
2 Wine Glasses, 1 Towel
1 Box Milk Scotchmallows
Value: $300.00
Starting bid
2 - Large Potted Succulents
Value: $200.00
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