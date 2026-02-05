American Dance Leadership
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American Dance Leadership

Hosted by

American Dance Leadership

About this event

Sales closed

20th Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3800 W Starr Pass Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85745, USA

JW Marriott Starr Pass StayCation and Couples Massage item
JW Marriott Starr Pass StayCation and Couples Massage
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay at JW Marriott Starr Pass and a 50 Minute Couples Massage

Gift Card Cactus item
Gift Card Cactus
$50

Starting bid

Cactus - handcrafted by Studio One Alumni Ryli Johnson

1 - $50 Pecan Lake Entertainment Gift Card

1 - Big O Tires Full Synthetic Oil Change $60 value

1 - Free Large Specialty Pizza $25 value

2 - In-N-Out Meals $25 value

2 - $25 Prep & Pastry Gift Cards


Value: Priceless

Kendra Scott item
Kendra Scott
$25

Starting bid

1 Necklace and Earring Set


Value: $120.00

Cardinals #9 BJ Ojulari Signed Photo item
Cardinals #9 BJ Ojulari Signed Photo
$25

Starting bid

1 Autographed Photo Cardinals #9 BJ Ojulari

1 Certificate of Authenticity


Value: Priceless

Pineapple Beach Club Antigua item
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$50

Starting bid

7 - 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)


Value: $3,150.00

St James's Club Antigua item
St James's Club Antigua
$50

Starting bid

7 - 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations for up to 3 rooms (Double Occupancy)


Value: $3,600.00

Bradford Portrait Experience and Luxury Stay item
Bradford Portrait Experience and Luxury Stay
$300

Starting bid

Exclusive Family Portrait Experience

Luxury Hotel Stay in New York, Miami, or Newport Beach


Value: $5,000.00

The Loft Cinema item
The Loft Cinema
$25

Starting bid

1 Year Couples Membership


Value: $150.00

Arizona Theatre Company item
Arizona Theatre Company
$25

Starting bid

2 Guest Passes


Value: $200.00

Bearizona item
Bearizona
$25

Starting bid

1 Carload Pass


Value: $150.00

Ballet Tucson item
Ballet Tucson
$50

Starting bid

2 - Classic Season Subscriptions

1 - XL Shirt

1 - Magnet

2 - Stickers


Value:$466.00

All Kinds of Animals item
All Kinds of Animals
$25

Starting bid

2 - Odysea Aquarium Admission Tickets

2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes

2 - Phoenix Zoo Admission Tickets


Value: $200.00

Weekend with the Kids item
Weekend with the Kids
$25

Starting bid

4 - i.d.e.a. Museum Admission Tickets

2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes

1 - 2 Adult/2 Kids Pass for Desert Botanical Gardens


Value: $200.00

Fun with Family item
Fun with Family
$25

Starting bid

2 - Out of Africa Admission Tickets

2 - Admit Two Arizona Museum of Natural History Passes

2 - Wildlife World Zoo Child Passes


Value: $200.00

Culvers item
Culvers
$25

Starting bid

4 - Value Basket Passes

4 - Ice Cream Scoop Passes

2 - Small Shirts

3 - Stuffed Foods

3 - Rubber Ducks


Value: $100.00

Car Care item
Car Care
$25

Starting bid

Car Cleaning Kit

3 - Big O Tires Full Synthetic Oil Changes


Value: $200.00

Dave & Busters item
Dave & Busters
$25

Starting bid

1 - 60 Minutes of Unlimited Play Certificate

1 each of Smartphone Tripod, Cup, Pen, Hackey Sack,

Sunglasses, Bracelet, Keychain, Mini Frisbee, and candy


Value: $75.00

Ben's Bikes item
Ben's Bikes
$25

Starting bid

2 - Ben’s Bikes Bicycle Tune Up Certificates

1 - Model Bicycle


Value: $220.00

Jewelry Set item
Jewelry Set
$25

Starting bid

1 Necklace and Earring Set


Value: $175.00

Scented Leaf Tea item
Scented Leaf Tea
$20

Starting bid

1 - Tea Mug with Loose Leaf Infuser

4 - Bags Loose Leaf Tea

  • Mango Gusher
  • Fruity Thai Tea
  • Prickly Pear Lemon Drop
  • London Fog

Value: $50.00

Tree of Fun item
Tree of Fun
$25

Starting bid

4 - Reid Park Zoo Admission Passes

5 - Golf N Stuff Miniature Golf Passes


Value: $135.00

The Floor is Lava item
The Floor is Lava
$25

Starting bid

4 - Lava Island All Day Passes

4 - Golf N Stuff Miniature Golf Passes


Value: $140.00

Day Date with the Kids item
Day Date with the Kids item
Day Date with the Kids
$25

Starting bid

2 - Papa Johns Large Specialty Pizza Certificates

4 - Cinemark Movie Passes

1 - 6 Pack Crumbl Cookies


Value $125.00

Snuggle Up item
Snuggle Up
$25

Starting bid

2 - $25 BJ's Restaurant Gift Cards

2 - Gaslight Theater Tickets

2 - $20 Screamery Gift Cards

1 - Frei Brothers Sonoran Reserve Chardonay

2 - Wine Glasses

1 - Snuggly Blanket


Value: $200.00

Roadies item
Roadies
$25

Starting bid

2 - $40 Roadies Game Cards

2 - Laser Tag Passes

1 - Roadhouse Cinemas Popcorn


Value: $110.00

Pizza & Movie item
Pizza & Movie
$25

Starting bid

2 - Papa John’s Large Specialty Pizzas

4 - The Loft Cinema Admission Passes

2 - Medium Popcorn


Value: $110.00

Arizona Diamondbacks item
Arizona Diamondbacks
$25

Starting bid

2 - Baseline Reserve Tickets


Value $120.00

Symmetrcally Beautiful by Salina item
Symmetrcally Beautiful by Salina
$25

Starting bid

1 - $150 Certificate for Symmetrcally Beautiful by Salina


Value: $150.00

Lunch Dates item
Lunch Dates
$20

Starting bid

2 - $20 Baggins Certificates

2 - $15 Beyond Bread Certificates


Value: $70.00

JBL item
JBL
$25

Starting bid

1 - JBL Tune 720BT wireless headphones

1 - JBL GO4 portable Speaker


Value: $130.00

Outback & Movie item
Outback & Movie
$25

Starting bid

5 - $10 Outback Steakhouse Certtificates

4 - Cinemark Guest Passes


Value: $100.00

Top Golf item
Top Golf
$25

Starting bid

4 - $50 off Top Golf Game Play Cards

1 - Golfer Statue


Value: $210.00

Grill Master item
Grill Master
$25

Starting bid

1 - 4 Piece Sauce Dispenser

1 - 20 Piece Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

1 - Parini Condiment Tray

1 - Meatmeet Smart Thermometer


Value: $150.00

Renaissance Festival item
Renaissance Festival
$20

Starting bid

2 - Adult Admissions for 2027


Value: 75.00

Galaxy Theaters item
Galaxy Theaters
$20

Starting bid

4 - Galaxy Theatres Movie Passes

1 - Bag of Skittles

1 - Bag of Life Saver Gummies

1 - Bag of Garrett Popcorn


Value: $70.00

Pampered Paws item
Pampered Paws
$50

Starting bid

2 - $100 Pet Sitting Certificates

1 - Free Emergency or Specialty Exam Certificate

1 - $100 Any Service Certificate

2 - Dog Toys

2 - Tennis Balls

1 - 4pack Purina Busy Chews


Value: $550.00

Trader Joes item
Trader Joes item
Trader Joes item
Trader Joes
$15

Starting bid

1 - Trader Joes Cooler

1 each of Scandinavian Swimmers, Fried Shallots, Butter Almond Thins, Pickle Chips, Dubai Style Chocolate, Green Olive Flats, Tortilla Chips, Linguini, Green Tea, Marinara Sauce, Jalapeno Limeade Hatch Valley Salsa, Jalapeno Sauce


Value:$60.00

Lowell Observatory item
Lowell Observatory
$20

Starting bid

2 - General Admission Passes


Value: $75.00

Breakfast & Shopping item
Breakfast & Shopping
$20

Starting bid

2 - $25 Bisbee Breakfast Club Gift Cards

1 - $25 Amazon Gift Card


Value: $75.00

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$20

Starting bid

1 - Ceramic Pour Over Coffee Pot

1 - Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

1 - $25 Starbucks card

1 - $25 Dutch Bros Card

1 - Bottle Espresso Martini

1 - Pack Cafe Miramundo


Value: $160.00

Wine Lovers item
Wine Lovers
$25

Starting bid

1 - Total Wine Wine Tasting Certificate

1 - Iter 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

1 - 19 Crimes Cali Rose Gold

1 - Double Black Zinfandel

1 - Corkscrew Wine Opener

2 Wine Glasses, 1 Towel

1 Box Milk Scotchmallows


Value: $300.00

Succulents item
Succulents item
Succulents
$25

Starting bid

2 - Large Potted Succulents


Value: $200.00

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