20th Anniversary Jazz Brunch and KATRINA commemoration

10000 Baltimore Ave

College Park, MD 20740, USA

$100

Join Dillard University Alumni, family and friends. This is a fundraiser to support our scholarship programs. This ticket is your entry to a Happy Hour on Saturday 11/8. More details to follow.

$800
This group ticket reserves a table for 8 people, so you and your friends or family can enjoy the event together. This ticket is your entry to a Happy Hour on Saturday 11/8. More details to follow.

$150

If you would like to become a vendor please contact Candis Milbourne @ [email protected]

$5,020

Your sponsorship has benefits:

  • Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor on event materials
  • Prominent name/logo placement on event signage, program, and digital platforms
  • Opportunity to speak at the event or present an award
  • 2 Reserved VIP tables for 16 guests
  • Recognition during opening and closing remarks
  • Acknowledgment in post-event media
  • Inclusion in social media promotion (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
$2,520

Your sponsorship has benefits:

  • Name or logo placement on event signage, program, and website
  • Reserved VIP table for 8 guests
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Acknowledgment in social media promotion
$1,020

Your sponsorship has benefits:

  • Name or logo included in the event program and on select signage
  • 4 complimentary tickets
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Recognition on social media
$520

Your sponsorship has benefits:

  • Name or logo listed in the event program and on select signage
  • 2 complimentary tickets
  • Recognition on social media
$420

Your sponsorship has benefits:

  • Name listed on select signage
  • Recognition on social media

