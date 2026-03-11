Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

Hosted by

Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

About this event

20th Anniversary of Asian Avenue Magazine Celebration

67 Inverness Dr E unit c

Englewood, CO 80112, USA

Food/Drink/Dessert Ticket (Day of Event)
$5

Purchase additional tickets if you would like to eat or drink more!

General Admission
$40

General admission includes 4 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 1 drink ticket, as well as the full program! (Does not include alcoholic drinks).

VIP Admission
$55

VIP admission includes 6 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 2 drink tickets (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), as well as the full program!


VIP also includes priority seating and a special gift bag with lots of goodies!

Student Admission
$30

Students (with valid ID) receive the same as general admission but at a discounted price!


Student admission includes 4 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 1 drink ticket, as well as the full program! (Does not include alcoholic drinks).

Child Admission
Free

Kids under 10 are free! Each child will receive 1 food ticket and 1 juice/water.

Add a donation for Colorado Asian Culture And Education Network

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