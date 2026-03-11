20th Anniversary of Asian Avenue Magazine Celebration

About this event
Purchase additional tickets if you would like to eat or drink more!
General admission includes 4 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 1 drink ticket, as well as the full program! (Does not include alcoholic drinks).
VIP admission includes 6 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 2 drink tickets (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), as well as the full program!
VIP also includes priority seating and a special gift bag with lots of goodies!
Students (with valid ID) receive the same as general admission but at a discounted price!
Student admission includes 4 food tickets, 1 dessert ticket, and 1 drink ticket, as well as the full program! (Does not include alcoholic drinks).
Kids under 10 are free! Each child will receive 1 food ticket and 1 juice/water.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!