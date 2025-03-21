20th Anniversary Workshops

This donation is for participants who are part of or will be joining the OdC family and cording during the batizado. It gives participants access to M-Sat activities and covers their participation/cord in the batizado
Full Week (Visitors)
$120
This donation give you access to the following events: Monday Vivencia, Tues Workshop, Thur Workshop, Fri Workshop/Roda/Samba, Saturday Cultural Festival
Tuesday @ Lake Montebello
$40
Workshops happening right next to the scenic Lake Montebello in East Baltimore.
Thursday @ Sao Lucas
$40
Workshops in our normal training space: 800 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Friday @ Sao Lucas & Holy Frijoles
$40
Workshops in our normal training space: 800 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211 followed by a capoeira roda and samba show by Lucas Coimbra at Holy Frijoles Restaraunt right down the street from the church.
Batizado Participation
$25
This ticket is for capoeiras who would like to participate in the batizado portion of the event, as well as receive an event shirt. CSP will contact you for your shirt size.
