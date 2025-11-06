20th Annual "An Ornamental Affair" Celebrating Tri-Lakes CASA

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Reserve a table in the main venue and enjoy the best seat in the house where all the excitement happens! Your table offers premier seating near the live music and bar area, creating the perfect atmosphere to mingle, dine, and bid on art throughout the evening. Guests seated in the main venue will enjoy exclusive table service for hors d’oeuvres, easy access to the cash donation bar, and a front-row view of the festivities, raffles, and live entertainment. It’s the ultimate way to experience An Ornamental Affair in style!
Enjoy An Ornamental Affair from the comfort of our Artisan Tables — perfectly situated in the dining area where guests can savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres, mingle with friends, and enjoy a more relaxed, conversational setting. You’ll still feel connected to the magic of the evening with the soft sounds of live music drifting in from the main venue. This space offers a warm, inviting atmosphere ideal for those who prefer to dine, chat, and take in the art at an easy pace, while still being part of the celebration benefiting Tri-Lakes CASA.
VIP Seating includes 4 exclusive tickets and a cozy setup featuring two plush sofas and side tables — perfect for mingling, laughing, and soaking in the evening’s atmosphere. Your spot is fully reserved with a VIP sign, so no need to rush or hunt for seats — it’s yours all night long. Kick back, relax, and enjoy the night in style!
