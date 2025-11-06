20th Annual "An Ornamental Affair" Celebrating Tri-Lakes CASA

Enjoy An Ornamental Affair from the comfort of our Artisan Tables — perfectly situated in the dining area where guests can savor gourmet hors d’oeuvres, mingle with friends, and enjoy a more relaxed, conversational setting. You’ll still feel connected to the magic of the evening with the soft sounds of live music drifting in from the main venue. This space offers a warm, inviting atmosphere ideal for those who prefer to dine, chat, and take in the art at an easy pace, while still being part of the celebration benefiting Tri-Lakes CASA.