20th Annual Cowboy Ball

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About this event
Admits one into the event, 2 drink tickets, full BBQ dinner, entry into drawings for premier giveaways, and access to our silent auction, band and other activities.
Four tickets for an evening of good food catered by Stagecoach BBQ, great live music by Dirt Road Daredevils, VIP Lounge Access, and valet transportation.
Prominent advertising and recognition will be provided in promotions and throughout the event.
12 Tickets
8 tickets
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