Peachtree Landing, Inc.

Hosted by

Peachtree Landing, Inc.

About this event

20th Annual Cowboy Ball

6500 W Dry Rd

Newkirk, OK 74647, USA

General Admission
$100

Admits one into the event, 2 drink tickets, full BBQ dinner, entry into drawings for premier giveaways, and access to our silent auction, band and other activities.

Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four tickets for an evening of good food catered by Stagecoach BBQ, great live music by Dirt Road Daredevils, VIP Lounge Access, and valet transportation.

Prominent advertising and recognition will be provided in promotions and throughout the event.

Grand Buckle Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

12 Tickets

Oil Baron Sponsor
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 tickets

Sponsor
$1,000

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