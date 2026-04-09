20th Annual DCR Golf Classic Silent Auction - Fore the Memories Package

Enjoy a relaxing and memorable day on the course with a foursome at Hastings Golf Club (valued at $200), paired with a $500 Block Portrait Studios certificate to capture meaningful moments and a $100 Storm Creek Apparel gift card to refresh your wardrobe on and off the course. Total package value: $800. ⛳📸🧢





A well-rounded experience of golf, memories, and style—perfect for friends, family, or a fun day out!